

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish industrial technology company Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST) said on Friday that it has appointed Norbert Hanke as interim Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with immediate effect. Hanke takes over from David Mills, who is stepping down for personal reasons. Mills will continue to support the company as a Financial Advisor until February 2026, while the search for a permanent CFO is underway, the company added.



Hexagon AB said that Hanke has been with Hexagon since 2001 and has held several senior roles, including interim CEO, COO, and President of the Manufacturing Intelligence division. He also has extensive financial leadership experience, having served as CFO of Manufacturing Intelligence for nine years and as Director of Finance at Brown & Sharpe for four years.



Commenting on the developments, Anders Svensson, President and CEO, Hexagon AB, said, 'During his 25 years with Hexagon, David has served in multiple finance leadership roles, driving and developing improved financial performance and governance. Most recently, as CFO, he led improvements in financial disclosures and helped chaperone the Hexagon Group through several sizeable changes. I would also like to extend my thanks to Norbert Hanke. His financial acumen and 25-years of experience at Hexagon places him well to fulfil this critical role while we secure a permanent replacement.'



