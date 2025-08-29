Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
29.08.25 | 10:51
17,440 Euro
+0,98 % +0,170
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,50017,51011:11
17,50017,51011:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOWI ASA17,440+0,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.