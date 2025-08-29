

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mowi ASA (MOWI.OL) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR46.0 million, or EUR0.09 per share. This compares with EUR36.4 million, or EUR0.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mowi ASA reported adjusted earnings of EUR0.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to EUR1.392 billion from EUR1.334 billion last year.



Mowi ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR46.0 Mln. vs. EUR36.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.09 vs. EUR0.07 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.392 Bln vs. EUR1.334 Bln last year.



