

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mowi ASA (MOWI.OL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR537.1 million, or EUR1.02 per share. This compares with EUR215.6 million, or EUR0.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mowi ASA reported adjusted earnings of EUR0.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to EUR1.584 billion from EUR1.500 billion last year.



Mowi ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR537.1 Mln. vs. EUR215.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.02 vs. EUR0.42 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.584 Bln vs. EUR1.500 Bln last year.



