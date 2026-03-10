Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 11:42
19,560 Euro
+0,20 % +0,040
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 07:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Mowi ASA: Mowi enters into Transaction Agreement to purchase Torghatten Aqua's salmon farming seawater business

(Bergen, 10 March 2026). Mowi is pleased to announce that we have entered into a Transaction Agreement to purchase all of Torghatten Aqua AS's salmon farming seawater business. Torghatten Aqua is a salmon farming conglomerate in production area 8 in Northern Norway that is engaged in several activities including renting out salmon licenses and seawater sites (joint operation agreement with a third party) to school activities, land-based salmon farming and consulting. Upon Mowi's acquisition of Nova Sea last year, we became the owner of a 33.34% stake in Torghatten Aqua.

Mowi has now entered into an agreement to carve-out and purchase 3.37 licenses in total (2,628 tonnes maximum allowed biomass); 1.37 commercial license, 1 exhibition license and 1 education license. We expect to harvest around 4,500 GWT annually from this license portfolio.

"Torghatten's seawater farming business is a very good match with Mowi Region North and will further strengthen Mowi's leading presence in Northern Norway. The transaction will strengthen Mowi's position in an area known for its excellent biological performance which is already core to Mowi Region North, and it supports our long-term strategy to sustainably grow our harvest volumes in a cost competitive way," says Mowi's CEO Ivan Vindheim.

Part of the transaction is that Mowi will return its 33.34% stake in Torghatten Aqua such that they can develop its non-seawater operations on a standalone basis. Cash consideration on a net basis from Mowi to Torghatten Aqua is NOK 293 million (EUR 26 million), payable upon closing.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Norwegian competition authority and customary closing conditions.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, Mowi, +47 905 14 275
Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, Mowi, +47 908 76?339

About Mowi ASA
Mowi is one of the world's leading seafood companies and the largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon in the world, with an estimated 2026 harvest of 605,000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile.

Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand. Mowi is ranked as the most sustainable listed animal protein producer in the world by Coller FAIRR. With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 12 500 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Turnover was EUR 5.7 billion in 2025.

For more information, please visit www.mowi.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
