Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech") and Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle") announce that they have executed an amending agreement effective August 27, 2025 (the "Amending Agreement") to the net smelter return royalty agreement dated August 11, 2025 (the "Royalty Agreement") between U.S. Fluorspar LLC ("USF"), a 100%-owned subsidiary of CleanTech, and Oracle. The Amending Agreement adds the Pope Fluorspar Properties in Illinois to the Royalty Agreement Property Schedule which a 2% net smelter return royalty is payable to Oracle with a minimum of $6 per tonne of minerals sold. The terms of the Royalty Agreement are set out in a news release dated August 12, 2025.

In consideration, Oracle is to pay USF, upon TSX-V approval of the Royalty Agreement and Amending Agreement, non-refundable cash payments equal to 20% of the cash consideration which USF paid, pays or will pay, to the current owner of Pope Fluorspar Properties totaling US$184,000 over 4 years.

The first cash payment Oracle will make to USF is US$5,820 after TSX-V approval of the Royalty Agreement and Amending Agreement.

Pope Fluorspar Properties

Pope Fluorspar Properties consist of 15 mineral rights parcels (each one a "Property") totaling 970 acres across Empire Subdistrict, Stewart Subdistrict and Hobbs Creek Subdistrict. Those Properties are strategically positioned along the major fault systems that historically controlled mineralization throughout the approximately 1,000-square-mile Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District ("IKFD").

The IKFD's extraordinary productivity stems from its unique geological architecture[1]. The IKFD sits within Mississippian-age limestones intersected by northwest-southeast trending normal faults, creating the perfect structural environment for fluorite mineralization. These steep fault-fill veins, breccia zones, and localized carbonate replacements developed along favorable limestone horizons, with mineralized shoots typically thickening at structural complexities such as fault bends, step-overs, and fault-dike intersections[2],[3],[4],[5].

The geological complexity that made the IKFD America's fluorite capital remains intact.

Mineralization occurs in four primary deposit types: horizontal bedding replacement deposits, veins along vertical faults and fractures, residual gravel deposits, and fluorite breccia. This diversity offers multiple exploration and development targets across CleanTech's extensive land position of over 8,150 acres[6]

The IKFD's strategic importance extends beyond its historical production record. Its established transportation infrastructure, proximity to industrial consumers, and documented production of over 32.5 million tons position it as America's most viable domestic fluorspar source in an increasingly import-dependent market. Currently, nearly all fluorspar consumed in the United States is imported, with Mexico supplying 72% of 2017 imports, followed by China and South Africa[7],[8],[9]. Fluorspar prices have increased dramatically from $300 per ton in 2020 to over $470 per ton in 2025[10]. China, which accounts for 60% of global Fluorspar production, has become a net importer of Fluorspar since 2023.

Oracle is a control person of CleanTech, holding 42,799,502 common shares of CleanTech. As such, CleanTech and Oracle are related parties to each other within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). CleanTech and Oracle each intend to rely on available exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange). The following supplementary information is provided in accordance with Section 5.2 of MI 61-101.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos Zamora, CPG, a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG) since 2024, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company has an option to acquire 8,150 acres of mineral rights with historic Fluorspar resources across multiple projects in Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar district. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechctv.com.

