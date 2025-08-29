

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), a California-based payment network operator, Friday reported profit for the fourth quarter, backed by 33 percent revenue growth. The firm also issued revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2026.



Net income moved to $69.24 million from a loss of $45.14 million a year ago.



On a dilution basis, the earnings per share amounted to $0.20 from a loss of $0.14 per share a year ago.



Total revenue increased to $876.42 million from $659.19 million a year ago.



GMV improved by 43 percent to $10.4 billion from $7.2 billion a year ago.



The active customers increased by 24% to 23 million from 18.6 million a year ago.



Looking forward, the company expects revenue in the range of $855 million to $885 million for the first quarter.



On average, analysts anticipate revenue of $1.05 billion for the same quarter.



In the pre-market hours, Affirm's stock is moving up 14.45 percent, to $91.55 on the Nasdaq.



