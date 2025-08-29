Prosafe SE: Resignation of CEO Terje Askvig and appointment of Reese McNeel as interim-CEO

29 August 2025 - The Board of Directors and Terje Askvig, CEO of Prosafe, have agreed that he will resign as CEO with effect from 1 September 2025.

The board has decided to appoint Reese McNeel, the current CFO, to interim CEO and CFO. Carey Lowe, chair of the Board of Directors, will act as executive chairman and work closely with the management team during the transition period.

The Board has initiated a process to appoint a permanent CEO.

Carey Lowe, Chair of the Board of directors, says: 'The Board wishes to thank Terje for his contribution to Prosafe. He led the company through the challenging financial restructuring and is leaving Prosafe as the world's leading provider of floating accommodation vessels and Units for Maintenance and Safety (UMS)."

Carey Lowe, Chair of the Board of Directors

carey.lowe@prosafe.com



