Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLC Group" or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals and owner of Newton Connectivity Systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Teixeira to Chief Operating Officer of DLC Group.

"Dave joined DLC Group in 2015 and most recently served as Executive Vice President, Operations," commented Gary Mauris, Chairman and CEO of DLC Group. "Over his 11 years with the organization, Dave has been instrumental in streamlining operational processes across our brands, integrating our teams, and driving efficiencies. He has become an invaluable resource for our owners, agents, lenders, and staff. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Dave will continue to champion operational excellence and ensure DLC Group remains positioned for growth and success in the years to come," concluded Mr. Mauris.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,500 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264211

SOURCE: Dominion Lending Centres Inc.