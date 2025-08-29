Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (the "Company" or "Beyond") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on July 8, 2025 and July 29, 2025 (the "Offering"). The First Tranche consisted of 5,377,454 units of Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $161,323.62. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the First Tranche.

The Units issued under the First Tranche were issued to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "LIFE" or "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units issued under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an amended offering document ("Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.beyondlithium.ca.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid certain eligible third parties dealing at arm's length with the Company (the "Finders"): (i) cash commissions totaling $9,822.65, representing 7.0% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders; and (ii) an aggregate of 327,422 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), representing 7.0% of the number of Units sold to such subscribers, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for 24 months from the date of issuance at exercise price of $0.03 per share.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the First Tranche for general working capital purposes and as otherwise described in the Offering Document.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Please follow @BeyondLithium on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondlithium.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264391

SOURCE: Beyond Lithium Inc.