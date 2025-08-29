The TMF8829 direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) sensor significantly increases resolution from the previously common 8x8 zones to 48x32 and it is designed to detect subtle spatial differences and distinguish closely spaced or slightly varied objects. The new sensor from ams OSRAM can tell whether an espresso cup or a travel mug is placed under a coffee machine, ensuring the right amount is dispensed every time. This kind of precision is critical for a broad spectrum of applications: from logistics robots that distinguish between nearly identical packages, to camera systems that maintain focus on moving objects in dynamic video scenes.

"The new dToF sensor supports precise 3D detection and differentiation in diverse applications without a camera and with stable performance across varying targets, distances, and environmental conditions," says David Smith, Product Marketing Manager at ams OSRAM.

New benchmark for dToF technology

With dToF technology, the sensor emits light pulses in the invisible infrared range. These pulses reflect from objects in the sensor's field of view and return to the sensor, which calculates the distance based on the time it takes for the light to travel similar to how the delay of an echo reveals distance: the longer it takes, the farther away the object. Multi-zone sensors enhance this by capturing reflected light from multiple viewing angles (zones), like a network of echo points. This enables the creation of detailed 3D depth maps.

The TMF8829 divides its field of view into up to 1,536 zones a significant improvement over the 64 zones in standard 8x8 sensors. This higher resolution enables finer spatial detail. For example, it supports people counting and presence detection in smart lighting systems, object detection and collision avoidance in robotic applications, and intelligent occupancy monitoring in building automation. The detailed depth data also provides a foundation for machine learning models that interpret complex environments and enable intelligent interaction with surroundings.

Measuring just 5.7 2.9 1.5 mm- thinner than a cent coin and more compact than typical sensors with lower resolution the TMF8829 delivers high resolution in a format ideal for space-constrained devices. Because it operates without a camera, it supports privacy-sensitive applications. When paired with a camera, the sensor enables hybrid vision systems like RGB Depth Fusion, combining depth and color data for AR applications such as virtual object placement.

Classified as a Class 1 eye-safe device, the TMF8829 uses a dual VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) light source to measure distances up to 11 meters with 0.25 mm precision sensitive enough to detect subtle movements like a finger swipe. With its 48x32 zones, the sensor covers an 80° field of view, delivering depth information across a scene comparable to that of a wide-angle lensOn-chip processing reduces latency and simplifies integration. Instead of relying on a single signal, the sensor builds a profile of returning light pulses to identify the most accurate distance point ensuring stable performance even with smudged cover glass. Full histogram output supports AI systems in extracting hidden patterns or additional information from the raw signal.

The consistent commitment of ams OSRAM to innovation ensures that the company remains at the forefront of technological advancements. This is highlighted by the company's strong IP portfolio comprising more than 1000 patent rights and other IP rights in the field of VCSEL and 3D sensing technologies.

The TMF8829 will be available in Q4 2025. More information on the TMF8829 can be found here.

