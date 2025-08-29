

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Friday said it has launched Vivid Pioneer, the company's most advanced, AI-powered cardiovascular ultrasound system.



The system, designed to enhance speed and image quality, produces improved spatial and contrast resolution, better color sensitivity, and 4D imaging.



'With up to 360% faster AI performance, Vivid Pioneer introduces a suite of intelligent tools that accelerate automation and measurement. The ultrasound system harnesses AI algorithms to reduce inter-operator variability and accelerate workflows, supporting clinicians at every experience level,' the company said in a statement.



