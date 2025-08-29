Giftify, Inc.: Giftify Reports 75% Year-to-Date Sales Growth in CardCash.com Affiliate Channel

New partnership with Snow Consulting fuels significant performance improvements across key metrics

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced significant year-to-date (YTD) growth in the affiliate marketing channel of CardCash.com, delivering 75% sales growth and substantial improvements across all key performance indicators.

Key year-to-date performance highlights compared to the prior year period:

Sales increased by 75% compared to prior year period

Affiliate commissions grew by 37%, reflecting enhanced partner performance

Clicks per Impression surged by 130%, demonstrating significantly enhanced consumer engagement

Orders per Click improved by 11%, evidencing higher conversion efficiency

Average Order Value climbed by 51%, showing greater consumer spend per transaction



The strong performance reflects CardCash's intensified focus on performance-driven affiliate partnerships and strategic use of data insights to optimize engagement and conversion rates.

"Our affiliate partners have always been integral to our growth, but this year we've truly prioritized and optimized this channel-and the results speak volumes," said Carol Rosenblum, Marketing Manager at CardCash.com. "Through focused partnerships and strategic initiatives, we have dramatically improved consumer engagement and affiliate partner performance."

CardCash recently partnered with Snow Consulting, an established leader in affiliate program management, to expanded affiliate opportunities and optimize program performance. The collaboration has rapidly advanced CardCash's affiliate network, particularly within the high-growth travel sector where consumers are increasingly seeking cost-effective purchasing options.

"With economic pressures pushing consumers to be more budget-conscious, affiliate marketing is proving to be one of the most resilient and effective growth channels," said Roger Snow, CEO of Snow Consulting. "CardCash is a perfect example of a brand that understands how to make affiliate partnerships work-not just for the business but for consumers as well. When you align strong performance marketing with genuine savings, you create a win-win scenario that drives sustainable success. The numbers we're seeing here aren't just a fluke; they show what happens when brands commit to the long game in affiliate marketing."

The affiliate channel expansion aligns with broader consumer trends toward budget-conscious purchasing behavior amid ongoing economic pressures. The Company's strategic focus on affiliate marketing complements its broader growth initiatives, including recent expansions into corporate rewards through the uChoose platform and enhanced restaurant technology solutions via the TakeOut7 acquisition.

