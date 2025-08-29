Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG ) ("UIG" or the "Corporation") regretfully announces the passing of Harold Wolkin, a respected director and Chairman of the Board.

The Board of Directors, management team, and employees of UIG extend their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Harold's family during this difficult time. Harold was known for his remarkable passion, extensive experience, and unwavering energy in all his endeavors.

Gary Alves, C.E.O., shared his sentiments: "Those of us who had the privilege of knowing Harold recognized him as an exceptional leader and a true friend; his legacy will undoubtedly endure. Harold played a pivotal role in UIG's successful public listing and consistently championed the company's business and future prospects. He was an invaluable director, contributing a wealth of experience and profound wisdom to the board and its committees. His presence will be profoundly missed by all."

About Urban Infrastructure Group

UIG is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

