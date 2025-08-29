EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223
Press Release - Inside Information
Luxembourg, 29 August 2025
Letter of Intent signed for the sale of Czech Residential Portfolio to CPI Europe
Today, CPI a.s., a subsidiary of CPI Property Group S.A. ("CPIPG"), and our subsidiary CPI Europe ("CPIE") signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) regarding a potential sale of CPI BYTY, which owns the Group's Czech residential portfolio, from CPI a.s. to CPIE. The portfolio comprises of nearly 12,000 apartments and was valued at €891.6 million at H1 2025.
The transaction will be subject to due diligence and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed in the coming weeks. CPIPG believes the transaction is highly beneficial to both companies.
