THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223 Press Release - Inside Information Luxembourg, 29 August 2025 Letter of Intent signed for the sale of Czech Residential Portfolio to CPI Europe Today, CPI a.s., a subsidiary of CPI Property Group S.A. ("CPIPG"), and our subsidiary CPI Europe ("CPIE") signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) regarding a potential sale of CPI BYTY, which owns the Group's Czech residential portfolio, from CPI a.s. to CPIE. The portfolio comprises of nearly 12,000 apartments and was valued at €891.6 million at H1 2025. The transaction will be subject to due diligence and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed in the coming weeks. CPIPG believes the transaction is highly beneficial to both companies. Notifying Person: David Greenbaum, d.greenbaum@cpipg.com For further information please contact: Investor Relations Moritz Mayer, m.mayer@cpipg.com CPI PROPERTY GROUP (a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de commerce et des sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B102254) This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targets", "may", "aims", "likely", "would", "could", "can have", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement



