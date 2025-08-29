STRENGTH OF AEROSPACE ACTIVITIES, KEY DRIVER OF THE GROUP'S PERFORMANCE AND PROFITABILITY

REVENUE OF €6,144K, UP 14% COMPARED TO H2 2024

CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN RISING TO 41.8%

OPERATING INCOME OF €534K (9% OF REVENUE)

NET PROFIT OF €363K (6% OF REVENUE) IN A GEOPOLITICAL AND ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY CONTEXT

ROBUST BALANCE SHEET WITH A STRONG NET CASH POSITION

STRATEGIC PATH CONFIRMED WITH THE INDUSTRIALIZATION OF "ENGINE CONTROL" MODULES

SOLID OUTLOOK SUPPORTED BY A SUSTAINABLE AND PROFITABLE INDUSTRIAL MODEL

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2025 AT 9:30 AM

Financial strength and sales growth compared to H2 2024

Momentum and strategic weight of aerospace within MEMSCAP

Sharp decline in medical activities

Half-year operating income of €534K (9% of revenue)

Significant adverse currency effect impacting net income and adjusted EBITDA 1

Half-year consolidated net profit of €363K (6% of revenue)

Half-year adjusted EBITDA¹ of €738K (12% of revenue)

Net available cash of €5,465K as of June 30, 2025

Solid outlook supported by unique positioning, high entry barriers and progress in "Engine Control" activities

On track towards profitable growth

Investor conference call: Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 9:30 AM

Lien d'inscription: https://app.livestorm.co/euroland-corporate/memscap-webinaire-actionnaires-resultats-semestriels?s=3a5c5139-7421-4633-b5fd-009bc3d4b1fc

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today announced its earnings for the first half of 2025 ending June 30, 2025.

Analysis of consolidated revenue

In accordance with the previous quarterly press releases, consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 6,144 thousand compared to EUR 7,275 thousand for the first half of 2024.

Over the first half of 2025, the distribution of consolidated revenue from continuing operations by market segment is as follows:

Market segments Revenue

(In thousands of euros) H1 2024 H1 2024 (%) H1 2025 H1 2025 (%) Aerospace 4,899 67% 4,729 77% Medical 1,664 23% 658 11% Optical communications 667 9% 717 12% Others (Royalties from licensed trademarks) 45 1% 40 1% Total revenue from continuing operations 7,275 100% 6,144 100%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the first half of 2025 decreased by 16% compared to the first half of 2024, but rose by 14% versus the second half of 2024.

The decline compared to the first half of 2024 is directly attributable to the Group's medical activities, which were impacted by a major customer undergoing regulatory compliance upgrades of its systems. As a result, sales in the medical segment amounted to EUR 658 thousand in the first half of 2025 (vs. EUR 1,664 thousand in the first half of 2024), representing a decline of EUR 1,006 thousand year-on-year. This segment accounted for 11% of consolidated Group revenue in the first half of 2025 (vs. 23% in the first half of 2024).

As the Group's largest market, the aerospace segment generated revenue of EUR 4,729 thousand in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR 4,899 thousand in the first half of 2024, a limited decline of 3% relative to a particularly strong the first half of 2024. This underscores the resilience of aerospace sales in a highly unstable macroeconomic and industry context. The segment represented 77% of the Group's consolidated revenue in the first half of 2025, up from 67% in the first half of 2024.

The optical communications business, which includes the design and marketing of variable optical attenuators (VOA) based on a fabless model, recorded consolidated revenue of EUR 717 thousand in the first half of 2025 (vs. EUR 667 thousand in the first half of 2024), representing 12% of total consolidated revenue (vs. 9% in the first half of 2024).

Lastly, royalties from licensed trademarks related to the dermo-cosmetics business totalled EUR 40 thousand in the first half of 2025, a similar level compared to EUR 45 thousand in the first half of 2024.

Analysis of consolidated income statement

MEMSCAP's consolidated earnings for the first half of 2025 are given within the following table:

In thousands of euros H1 2024 H1 2025 Revenue from continuing operations 7,275 6,144 Cost of revenue (4,339) (3,577) Gross margin 2 936 2,567 % of revenue 40.4% 41.8% Operating expenses (2,037) (2,033) Operating profit (loss) 899 534 Financial profit (loss) 110 (165) Income tax expense (17) (6) Net profit (loss) 992 363

(Financial data were subject to a limited review by the Group's statutory auditors. On August 29, 2025, MEMSCAP's board of directors authorized the release of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements on June 30, 2025. Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

* Net of research development grants.

For the first half of 2025, the gross margin rate stood at 41.8% of consolidated revenue, compared to 40.4% in the first half of 2024. Despite a negative volume effect from the medical segment, the H1 2025 margin benefited from a favourable product mix. As a result, gross margin amounted to EUR 2,567 thousand in the first half of 2025, versus EUR 2,936 thousand in the first half of 2024.

Operating expenses, net of grants, totalled EUR 2,033 thousand in the first half of 2025, a similar level compared to the first half of 2024.

The Group's average full-time equivalent headcount decreased from 61.8 in the first half of 2024 to 56.3 in the first half of 2025.

As a result, operating profit from continuing operations amounted to EUR 534 thousand (9% of consolidated revenue), compared with EUR 899 thousand (12%) in the first half of 2024.

Financial result showed a loss of EUR 165 thousand in the first half of 2025, mainly due to fluctuations in the US dollar and Norwegian krone exchange rates, versus a gain of EUR 110 thousand in the first half of 2024.

The tax charge recognized in H1 2025 and H1 2024 relates to movements in deferred tax assets and has no impact on the Group's cash position.

Accordingly, the Group posted net profit of EUR 363 thousand in the first half of 2025, representing 6% of consolidated revenue, compared to EUR 992 thousand (14%) in the first half of 2024.

Evolution of the Group's cash Consolidated shareholders' equity

Adjusted EBITDA¹ from continuing operations for the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 738 thousand, representing 12% of consolidated revenue, compared to EUR 1,410 thousand (19%) in the first half of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the Group reported available net liquidity (after borrowings) of EUR 5,465 thousand (December 31, 2024: EUR 5,426 thousand), including cash and cash equivalents as well as financial investments recognized under other non-current financial assets.

At the same date, MEMSCAP's shareholders' equity increased to EUR 18,564 thousand, compared to EUR 18,270 thousand as of December 31, 2024.

1 Adjusted EBITDA means operating profit before depreciation, amortisation, share-based payment charge (IFRS 2) and including foreign exchange gains/losses related to ordinary activities.

Perspectives

For the first half of 2025, MEMSCAP reported adjusted EBITDA of EUR 738 thousand (12% of consolidated revenue) and an operating profit of EUR 534 thousand. Despite unfavourable exchange rate effects and a significant decline in sales volumes in the medical segment, the Group achieved solid operating profitability and reported a net profit for the period. While consolidated revenue for the first half of 2025 declined by 16% compared to the first half of 2024, it rose by 14% relative to the second half of 2024.

In an environment marked by economic uncertainty and cautious customer behaviour, MEMSCAP remains committed to delivering profitable growth, underpinned by its core strengths, robust technological barriers, and sustainable business model. The ongoing development of its "Engine Control" product line supports the Group's long-term growth ambitions, while efforts to further strengthen operational and financial performance remain a priority.

Shareholders and investors video conference Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 9:30 AM

Registration link: https://app.livestorm.co/euroland-corporate/memscap-webinaire-actionnaires-resultats-semestriels?s=3a5c5139-7421-4633-b5fd-009bc3d4b1fc

You may submit your questions in advance at: https://memscap.com/en/visio/

Q3 2025 earnings: October 28, 2025

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical.

MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris (Euronext Paris Memscap ISIN code: FR0010298620 Ticker symbol: MEMS)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2025

30 June

2025 31 December

2024 €000 €000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1 024 1 087 Goodwill and intangible assets 6 533 6 531 Right-of-use assets 4 478 4 657 Other non-current financial assets 1 548 1 489 Employee benefit net asset 39 39 Deferred tax asset 74 80 13 696 13 883 Current assets Inventories 4 855 5 032 Trade and other receivables 2 555 2 746 Prepayments 255 205 Cash and short-term deposits 3 917 3 963 11 582 11 946 Total assets 25 278 25 829 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued capital 1 927 1 927 Share premium 17 972 17 972 Treasury shares (629) (599) Retained earnings 2 881 2 520 Foreign currency translation (3 587) (3 550) 18 564 18 270 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 4 059 4 237 Employee benefit liability 92 90 4 151 4 327 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1 797 2 391 Lease liabilities 749 782 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 26 Provisions 17 33 2 563 3 232 Total liabilities 6 714 7 559 Total equity and liabilities 25 278 25 829

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2025

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Continuing operations €000 €000 Sales of goods and services 6 144 7 275 Revenue 6 144 7 275 Cost of sales (3 577) (4 339) Gross profit 2 567 2 936 Other income 203 147 Research and development expenses (995) (903) Selling and distribution costs (466) (520) Administrative expenses (775) (761) Operating profit (loss) 534 899 Finance costs (276) (83) Finance income 111 193 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations before tax 369 1 009 Income tax expense (6) (17) Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 363 992 Profit (loss) for the period 363 992 Earnings per share: Basic, for profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) 0.048 0.129 Diluted, for profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) 0.048 0.129 Basic, profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) 0.048 0.129 Diluted, profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) 0.048 0.129

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2025

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 €000 €000 Profit (loss) for the period 363 992 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial gains (losses) Income tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets (2) 42 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (37) (111) Income tax on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (39) (69) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (39) (69) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 324 923

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2025

(In thousands of euros, except for number of shares) Number Issued Share Treasury Retained Foreign Total of shares capital premium shares earnings currency

translation shareholders'

equity €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 At 1 January 2024 7 476 902 1 869 17 972 (134) 1 095 (3 126) 17 676 Profit for the period 992 992 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 42 (111) (69) Total comprehensive income 1 034 (111) 923 Capital increase 230 000 58 (58) Treasury shares 10 10 Share-based payment 22 22 At 30 June 2024 7 706 902 1 927 17 972 (124) 2 093 (3 237) 18 631 At 1 January 2025 7 706 902 1 927 17 972 (599) 2 520 (3 550) 18 270 Profit for the period 363 363 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (2) (37) (39) Total comprehensive income 361 (37) 324 Treasury shares (30) (30) At 30 June 2025 7 706 902 1 927 17 972 (629) 2 881 (3 587) 18 564

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2025

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 €000 €000 Operating activities: Net profit (loss) for the period 363 992 Non-cash items written back: Amortization and depreciation 396 401 Loss (capital gain) on disposal of fixed assets (3) 8 Other non-financial activities 8 34 Accounts receivable 260 (439) Inventories 163 (991) Other debtors (76) (251) Accounts payable (625) 480 Other liabilities (37) (1) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 449 233 Investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (70) (144) Proceeds from sale (purchase) of other non-current financial assets (58) (31) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (128) (175) Financing activities: Repayment of borrowings (26) (51) Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (308) (317) Sale (purchase) of treasury shares (31) 10 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (365) (358) Net foreign exchange difference (2) 3 Increase (decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents (46) (297) Opening cash and cash equivalents balance 3 963 4 801 Closing cash and cash equivalents balance 3 917 4 504

