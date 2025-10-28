MEMSCAP Will Customize Its Pressure Sensors for Fluidic Applications

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today announces the signature of a development contract with Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), through one of its fluidic divisions.

Under the terms of this agreement, MEMSCAP will design and deliver customized pressure sensors and modules for integration into Parker's fluidic systems for aerospace applications. The collaboration will leverage MEMSCAP's expertise in MEMS-based high-precision pressure sensing and Parker's leadership in advanced aerospace systems.

MEMSCAP's aerospace product line addresses a wide range of critical control systems, including engine monitoring, altitude and cabin pressure control, air data, and air speed indicators. With this agreement, MEMSCAP expands its reach in the field of aerospace fluidic systems, reinforcing its positioning as a key supplier of high-performance pressure sensing solutions across the sector. The total addressable market for aerospace pressure sensing solutions is estimated at several hundreds of millions of dollars annually, offering MEMSCAP significant growth opportunities.

Jean-Michel Karam, Chairman and CEO of MEMSCAP, stated:

"MEMSCAP is a market leader in Air Data Computers, navigation systems and cabin pressure control. More recently, we have successfully deployed our solutions for engine control and finalized Technical Readiness Review in that market expanding our market reach for that segment. With this new agreement with Parker, MEMSCAP is now addressing the airframe fluidic systems segment. Once this development is completed and solution is finalized, MEMSCAP will be able to address the full spectrum of aerospace applications requiring accurate and stable pressure sensors."

Specifications and details for MEMSCAP avionics products can be obtained by contacting MEMSCAP at info@memscap.com or by contacting our office in Skoppum, Norway.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider of MEMS-based pressure sensors, best-in-class in terms of precision and stability (very low drift), serving two key market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010298620 Ticker: MEMS). For more information, visit: www.memscap.com.

