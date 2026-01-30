Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2025 and FY 2026.
Financial calendar: MEMSCAP
Event
Planned Date
Financial earnings for FY 2025
March 26, 2026
Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2026
April 30, 2026
Annual general meeting of shareholders
June 2026
Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2026
July 29, 2026
Financial earnings for HY 2026
August 31, 2026
Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2026
October 27, 2026
Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2026
January 28, 2027
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS). More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.
Contacts:
For more information, please contact:
Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com