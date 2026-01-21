Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), confirms its compliance with the eligibility criteria* for the PEA-PME equity savings plan designed to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and intermediate-sized enterprises (ETIs), as defined in Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

As a result, MEMSCAP's shares can be included in PEA-PME equity savings plans, a financial framework dedicated for investments in SMEs and ETIs.

* According to Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, a company is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme if its shares can be traded on a regulated market and its stock market capitalization is less than two billion euros, or was less than two billion euros at the end of at least one of the four calendar years preceding the fiscal year used to assess the eligibility of the issuing company's shares.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010298620 Ticker symbol: MEMS). For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

Contacts:

Yann Cousinet

Chief Financial Officer

Ph.: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

yann.cousinet@memscap.com