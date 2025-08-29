Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 15:29
1,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
29.08.2025
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
29 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  29 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         100,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            149.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             143.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    145.7716p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,576,474 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,576,474) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      145.7716p                       100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
5275             149.40          09:41:53         00351353046TRLO1     XLON 
 
954             149.40          09:41:53         00351353047TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             149.40          09:41:53         00351353048TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             149.40          09:41:53         00351353049TRLO1     XLON 
 
444             149.20          09:41:53         00351353050TRLO1     XLON 
 
3078             145.80          09:42:44         00351353746TRLO1     XLON 
 
3824             145.40          09:42:44         00351353747TRLO1     XLON 
 
1022             145.40          09:47:34         00351361205TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             145.40          09:47:34         00351361206TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             145.40          09:47:34         00351361207TRLO1     XLON 
 
2325             144.80          09:47:35         00351361240TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             144.80          09:47:35         00351361241TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             144.20          09:47:57         00351361830TRLO1     XLON 
 
975             144.20          09:47:57         00351361831TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             143.80          10:02:56         00351378692TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             143.80          10:02:56         00351378693TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             143.60          10:03:40         00351379123TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             144.00          10:15:08         00351387132TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             144.00          10:15:08         00351387133TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             144.00          10:15:08         00351387134TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             144.20          10:20:01         00351392788TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             144.00          10:22:26         00351395621TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             144.00          10:22:26         00351395622TRLO1     XLON 
 
1020             144.40          10:34:53         00351411729TRLO1     XLON 
 
1025             144.20          10:34:53         00351411730TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             144.20          10:35:16         00351412281TRLO1     XLON 
 
410             144.20          10:35:16         00351412282TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             144.20          10:50:29         00351428505TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             144.20          10:50:29         00351428508TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             145.20          10:53:21         00351430688TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             145.20          10:53:31         00351430782TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             145.40          11:05:54         00351435620TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             145.20          11:05:54         00351435621TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             145.40          11:15:26         00351436285TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             145.40          11:22:26         00351436480TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             145.40          11:44:36         00351437131TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             145.40          11:44:36         00351437132TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             145.20          11:44:36         00351437133TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             145.40          11:44:36         00351437134TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             145.40          11:56:02         00351437547TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             145.40          12:02:34         00351437729TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              145.40          12:02:34         00351437730TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              145.40          12:02:34         00351437731TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             145.40          12:09:42         00351437893TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             145.60          12:22:02         00351438172TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              145.60          12:26:32         00351438302TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             145.60          12:26:32         00351438303TRLO1     XLON 
 
415             145.60          12:36:07         00351438511TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             146.00          12:41:21         00351438701TRLO1     XLON 
 
1030             146.00          12:41:21         00351438702TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              146.00          12:41:21         00351438703TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             145.80          12:47:22         00351438920TRLO1     XLON 
 
268             145.80          12:47:22         00351438921TRLO1     XLON 
 
1080             146.00          12:51:19         00351439083TRLO1     XLON 
 
1168             146.00          12:51:19         00351439084TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             145.80          12:51:19         00351439085TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              145.80          12:51:19         00351439086TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             145.60          12:52:20         00351439100TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             145.80          13:06:17         00351439391TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             145.80          13:06:17         00351439392TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              146.00          13:11:33         00351439522TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             146.00          13:11:33         00351439523TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              146.00          13:11:33         00351439524TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             146.00          13:11:33         00351439525TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              145.60          13:17:11         00351439640TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              145.60          13:17:11         00351439641TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              145.60          13:17:11         00351439642TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              145.60          13:19:46         00351439680TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              145.60          13:19:46         00351439681TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              145.60          13:19:46         00351439682TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
