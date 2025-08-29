DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 29-Aug-2025 / 18:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 29/08/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 10,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 582.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 580.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 581.1220

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,610,278 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,781,087. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

29 August 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 29 August 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 581.1220 10,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 100 580.00 08:42:47 00076824104TRLO0 XLON 93 580.00 08:42:47 00076824105TRLO0 XLON 1000 582.00 09:23:51 00076825146TRLO0 XLON 13 582.00 09:23:51 00076825147TRLO0 XLON 13 582.00 09:23:51 00076825148TRLO0 XLON 2000 582.00 09:51:44 00076825741TRLO0 XLON 224 582.00 09:51:47 00076825742TRLO0 XLON 80 582.00 10:09:05 00076826171TRLO0 XLON 1400 582.00 13:15:09 00076831788TRLO0 XLON 13 582.00 13:15:09 00076831789TRLO0 XLON 26 582.00 13:15:09 00076831790TRLO0 XLON 1 582.00 13:15:09 00076831791TRLO0 XLON 13 582.00 13:15:09 00076831792TRLO0 XLON 45 582.00 15:09:21 00076834990TRLO0 XLON 192 582.00 15:46:47 00076836662TRLO0 XLON 142 582.00 16:14:22 00076837875TRLO0 XLON 224 582.00 16:28:28 00076838873TRLO0 XLON 224 582.00 16:29:50 00076838969TRLO0 XLON 156 580.00 16:35:01 00076839046TRLO0 XLON 44 580.00 16:35:01 00076839023TRLO0 XLON 389 580.00 16:35:01 00076839024TRLO0 XLON 799 580.00 16:35:01 00076839025TRLO0 XLON 142 580.00 16:35:01 00076839026TRLO0 XLON 153 580.00 16:35:01 00076839027TRLO0 XLON 50 580.00 16:35:01 00076839028TRLO0 XLON 606 580.00 16:35:01 00076839029TRLO0 XLON 71 580.00 16:35:01 00076839030TRLO0 XLON 22 580.00 16:35:01 00076839031TRLO0 XLON 64 580.00 16:35:01 00076839032TRLO0 XLON 64 580.00 16:35:01 00076839033TRLO0 XLON 71 580.00 16:35:01 00076839034TRLO0 XLON 110 580.00 16:35:01 00076839035TRLO0 XLON 71 580.00 16:35:01 00076839036TRLO0 XLON 2 580.00 16:35:01 00076839037TRLO0 XLON 135 580.00 16:35:01 00076839038TRLO0 XLON 55 580.00 16:35:01 00076839039TRLO0 XLON 55 580.00 16:35:01 00076839040TRLO0 XLON 108 580.00 16:35:01 00076839041TRLO0 XLON 122 580.00 16:35:01 00076839042TRLO0 XLON 338 580.00 16:35:01 00076839043TRLO0 XLON 71 580.00 16:35:01 00076839044TRLO0 XLON 499 580.00 16:35:01 00076839045TRLO0 XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 400372 EQS News ID: 2190992 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2190992&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2025 13:32 ET (17:32 GMT)