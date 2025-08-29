Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:01
6,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,95020:20
Dow Jones News
29.08.2025 20:03 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
29-Aug-2025 / 18:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
  
 
Date of Purchase                  29/08/2025 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     10,000 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         582.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         580.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         581.1220

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,610,278 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,781,087. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

29 August 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 29 August 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
581.1220                   10,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
100       580.00           08:42:47         00076824104TRLO0          XLON 
 
93        580.00           08:42:47         00076824105TRLO0          XLON 
 
1000       582.00           09:23:51         00076825146TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        582.00           09:23:51         00076825147TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        582.00           09:23:51         00076825148TRLO0          XLON 
 
2000       582.00           09:51:44         00076825741TRLO0          XLON 
 
224       582.00           09:51:47         00076825742TRLO0          XLON 
 
80        582.00           10:09:05         00076826171TRLO0          XLON 
 
1400       582.00           13:15:09         00076831788TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        582.00           13:15:09         00076831789TRLO0          XLON 
 
26        582.00           13:15:09         00076831790TRLO0          XLON 
 
1        582.00           13:15:09         00076831791TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        582.00           13:15:09         00076831792TRLO0          XLON 
 
45        582.00           15:09:21         00076834990TRLO0          XLON 
 
192       582.00           15:46:47         00076836662TRLO0          XLON 
 
142       582.00           16:14:22         00076837875TRLO0          XLON 
 
224       582.00           16:28:28         00076838873TRLO0          XLON 
 
224       582.00           16:29:50         00076838969TRLO0          XLON 
 
156       580.00           16:35:01         00076839046TRLO0          XLON 
 
44        580.00           16:35:01         00076839023TRLO0          XLON 
 
389       580.00           16:35:01         00076839024TRLO0          XLON 
 
799       580.00           16:35:01         00076839025TRLO0          XLON 
 
142       580.00           16:35:01         00076839026TRLO0          XLON 
 
153       580.00           16:35:01         00076839027TRLO0          XLON 
 
50        580.00           16:35:01         00076839028TRLO0          XLON 
 
606       580.00           16:35:01         00076839029TRLO0          XLON 
 
71        580.00           16:35:01         00076839030TRLO0          XLON 
 
22        580.00           16:35:01         00076839031TRLO0          XLON 
 
64        580.00           16:35:01         00076839032TRLO0          XLON 
 
64        580.00           16:35:01         00076839033TRLO0          XLON 
 
71        580.00           16:35:01         00076839034TRLO0          XLON 
 
110       580.00           16:35:01         00076839035TRLO0          XLON 
 
71        580.00           16:35:01         00076839036TRLO0          XLON 
 
2        580.00           16:35:01         00076839037TRLO0          XLON 
 
135       580.00           16:35:01         00076839038TRLO0          XLON 
 
55        580.00           16:35:01         00076839039TRLO0          XLON 
 
55        580.00           16:35:01         00076839040TRLO0          XLON 
 
108       580.00           16:35:01         00076839041TRLO0          XLON 
 
122       580.00           16:35:01         00076839042TRLO0          XLON 
 
338       580.00           16:35:01         00076839043TRLO0          XLON 
 
71        580.00           16:35:01         00076839044TRLO0          XLON 
 
499       580.00           16:35:01         00076839045TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400372 
EQS News ID:  2190992 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2190992&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2025 13:32 ET (17:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
