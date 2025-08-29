EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for the first half of 2025



29.08.2025

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 29 August 2025



CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for the first half of 2025



CPI Property Group S.A. ("CPIPG" or the "Group") hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.



"CPIPG's performance was solid during the first half of 2025," said David Greenbaum, CEO. "Operations showed good momentum, reflecting the efforts of our local teams and the benefits of further Group integration, while leverage declined as our disposal pipeline remains on track."



Highlights for the first half of 2025 include: Total assets were €20.3 billion , and EPRA NRV was €6.5 billion.

, and EPRA NRV was €6.5 billion. CPIPG's property portfolio was €17.8 billion (versus €18.2 billion at year-end 2024), reflecting completed disposals, partially offset by CapEx investments and slightly higher valuations.

(versus €18.2 billion at year-end 2024), reflecting completed disposals, partially offset by CapEx investments and slightly higher valuations. In H1 2025, the Group closed disposals for about €650 million (excluding those for which advance payments were received in 2024) . An additional €250 million of gross disposals have been signed but not yet closed. Another €280 million of disposals are under LOI and/or in advanced stages of due diligence. CPIPG's total disposal pipeline exceeds €2 billion and is regularly refreshed.

(excluding those for which advance payments were received in 2024) but not yet closed. Another €280 million of disposals are under LOI and/or in advanced stages of due diligence. Like-for-like rents grew by 2.6%. Net rental income was €394 million , a slight decline due to disposals, while net business income was €400 million.

, a slight decline due to disposals, while net business income was €400 million. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was €366 million ; FFO1 was €169 million .

; . Administrative expenses declined by nearly 13% .

. Occupancy slightly increased to 92.2% with a stable WAULT of 3.4 years.

with a stable WAULT of 3.4 years. The EPRA topped-up net initial yield increased to 5.8% .

. Net Loan-to-Value (LTV) declined to 49.4% , a 0.6 p.p. decrease year-over-year.

, a 0.6 p.p. decrease year-over-year. Net debt/EBITDA was 12x on an annualised basis.

on an annualised basis. Unencumbered assets slightly declined by to 48% and Net ICR stood at 2.3x.

Total available liquidity was €1.6 billion, covering all bond maturities for the next 24 months and all debt maturities for the next 18 months; secured bank loans continue to be rolled over smoothly. Post-Closing Events



Capital markets activity



In July, the Group successfully issued a new €500 million 5-year senior unsecured green bond with a coupon of 4.75% and a €119 million tap of CPIPG's 7.500% Type A hybrid issue, which was created via a highly successful debt exchange. At the same time, the Group completed a €180 million tender offer for our 7% bonds maturing in 2029.



Today, CPIPG launched a tender offer for "any and all" of our $330 million U.S. private-placement notes maturing in 2027,2028 and2029. The offer is expected to settle in early October.



Intra-group activities



Today, our subsidiary CPI Europe ("CPIE") and CPIPG signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) regarding the sale of 100% shares in CPI BYTY a.s. (the company that owns the Czech residential portfolio) to CPIE. The portfolio comprises of nearly 12,000 apartments and was valued at €891.6 million at H1 2025. The transaction is subject to due diligence and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed in the coming weeks. CPIPG considers the transaction beneficial for both companies.



Half-year results webcast



CPIPG will host a webcast in relation to our financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. The webcast will be held on Friday, 5 September 2025, at 12:00 pm CET / 11:00 am UK.



Please register for the webcast in advance via the link below:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8rjyhn2c/





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Performance H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Total revenues € million 702 811 (13.5%) Gross rental income (GRI) € million 447 472 (5.2%) Net rental income (NRI) € million 394 418 (5.9%) Net business income (NBI) € million 400 443 (9.6%) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA € million 366 395 (7.3%) Funds from operations (FFO) € million 169 200 (15.5%) Net profit for the period € million 195 (3) 7,162.0% Assets 30 Jun 2025 31 Dec 2024 Change Total assets € million 20,269 20,564 (1.4%) Property portfolio € million 17,788 18,231 (2.4%) Gross leasable area sqm 6,030,000 6,330,000 (4.7%) Share of green certified buildings* % 48.7 47.7 1.0 p.p. Occupancy % 92.2 92.1 0.1 p.p. Like-for-like gross rental growth** % 2.6 3.0 (0.4 p.p.) Total number of properties*** No. 538 592 (9.1%) Total number of residential units No. 11,748 12,454 (5.7%) Total number of hotel rooms No. 4,802 6,708 (28.4%) * According to property portfolio value

** Based on gross headline rent

*** Excluding residential properties in the Czech Republic Financing structure 30 Jun 2025 31 Dec 2024 Change Total equity € million 8,020 7,820 2.6% EPRA NRV (NAV) € million 6,494 6,394 1.6% Net debt € million 8,788 9,051 (-2.9%) Net Loan-to-value ratio (Net LTV) % 49.4 49.6 (0.2 p.p.) Net debt/EBITDA x 12.0x 12.1x (0.1x) Secured consolidated leverage % 23.6 23.1 0.5 p.p. Secured debt to total debt % 47.8 46.6 1.2 p.p. Unencumbered assets to total assets % 47.5 48.8 (1.3 p.p.) Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt % 185% 185% 0.0 p.p. Net interest coverage (Net ICR) x 2.3x 2.4x (0.1x)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Six-month period ended (€ million) 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Gross rental income 447.4 472.0 Service charge and other income 179.7 216.0 Cost of service and other charges (161.4) (191.6) Property operating expenses (72.1) (78.1) Net rental income 393.6 418.3 Development sales 10.5 12.7 Development operating expenses (10.8) (11.4) Net development income (0.4) 1.3 Hotel revenue 45.0 68.8 Hotel operating expenses (34.2) (50.8) Net hotel income

Revenues from other business operations 10.8 18.0 Other business revenue 19.3 41.7 Other business operating expenses (22.8) (36.6) Net other business income (3.5) 5.1 Total revenues 701.8 811.2 Total direct business operating expenses (301.3) (368.5) Net business income 400.5 442.7 Net valuation loss 171.6 (153.7) Net gain/ (loss) on disposal of investment property and subsidiaries (13.8) (14.6) Amortization, depreciation and impairment (21.1) (16.0) Administrative expenses (59.7) (68.3) Other operating income 5.5 12.7 Other operating expenses (12.8) (9.9) Operating result 470.2 192.9 Interest income 25.2 20.9 Interest expense (182.0) (175.0) Other net financial result (78.6) 3.0 Net finance costs (235.4) (151.1) Share of gain of equity-accounted investees (net of tax) 2.0 (20.7) Profit before income tax 236.8 21.1 Income tax expense (42.1) (23.9) Net profit from continuing operations 194.7 (2.8)



Gross rental income



Gross rental income decreased by €24.6 million (5.2%) driven by disposals, partly compensated by the reclassification of hotel income to gross rental income.



Property operating expenses



Similarly, a 7.7% decrease in property operating expenses in H1 2025 was related to the Group's property disposals.



Administrative expenses



A decrease of administrative expenses by 12.6% in H1 2025 primarily reflects a decrease in marketing, IT and advisory services.



Other net financial result



The other financial loss was higher by €81.6 million compared to H1 2024. The decrease was caused mainly by net foreign exchange rate loss of €49 million (loss of €27 million in H1 2024), by net loss from revaluation of financial derivatives €9.9 million (compared to net income of €23 million in H1 2024) and decrease in other financial income of €10 million.



Amortization, depreciation and impairments



Amortization, depreciation and impairments decreased by €5.1 million compared to H1 2024, primarily due to impairment recognised on other investments of €9.4 million. Depreciation decreased due to disposal of hotel and Swiss portfolio realized in 2024.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(€ million) 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets and goodwill 85.5 85.6 Investment property 16,343.6 16,411.9 Property, plant and equipment 161.0 374.2 Deferred tax assets 61.8 80.6 Equity accounted investees 804.8 797.7 Other non-current assets 642.0 531.6 Total non-current assets 18,098.7 18,281.6 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 124.3 48.7 Trade receivables 164.2 207.6 Cash and cash equivalents 1,160.9 1,082.0 Assets linked to assets held for sale 408.8 637.1 Other current assets 312.0 306.7 Total current assets 2,170.4 2,282.1 TOTAL ASSETS 20,269.1 20,563.7 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the Company 5,084.7 4,950.2 Perpetual notes 1,625.5 1,580.0 Non-controlling interests 1,309.6 1,289.7 Total equity 8,019.8 7,819.9 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Bonds issued 4,290.4 4,870.5 Financial debts 4,760.4 4,884.2 Deferred tax liabilities 1,463.9 1,456.4 Other non-current liabilities 251.4 240.4 Total non-current liabilities 10,766.1 11,451.5 CURRENT LIABILITIES Bonds issued 448.9 107.2 Financial debts 407.5 267.2 Trade payables 118.0 184.3 Other current liabilities 508.8 733.6 Total current liabilities 1,483.2 1,292.3 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 20,269.1 20,563.7

Total assets



Total assets decreased by €294.7 million to €20,268.9 million as at 30 June 2025 compared to

31 December 2024. The decrease relates primarily to decrease of investment property (€68.3 million), which was driven by disposals of €297 million , partially offset by valuation gain of €172 million and additions of €139 million. Assets held for sale decreased by €224 million mainly due to sales of Suncani Hvar in February 2025 (€225.3 million), and significant sales from S IMMO (€112.4 million)



Total liabilities



Total liabilities decreased by €494.6 million to €12,249.3 million as at 30 June 2025 compared to 31 December 2024, primarily due to decrease of bonds by €238 million and decrease of other financial current liabilities by €202 million.



Equity and EPRA NRV



Total equity increased by €199.9 million from €7,819.9 million as at 31 December 2024 to €8,019.8 million as at 30 June 2025. The movements of equity components were as follows: Increase in retained earnings by €147.9 million, mainly due to profit for the period attributable to the owners of €125.2 million;

Decrease of other reserves of €13.4 million;

Increase of non-controlling interests of €19.9 million;

Increase of perpetual notes of €45.5 million. EPRA NRV increased by €100 million (2%) to €6,494 million as at 30 June 2025, compared to 31 December 2024. The increase of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners.

30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Equity attributable to the owners (NAV) 5,085 4,950 Diluted NAV 5,085 4,950 Fair value of financial instruments (82) (37) Deferred tax on revaluations 1,534 1,524 Goodwill as a result of deferred tax (43) (43) EPRA NRV (€ million) 6,494 6,394

For disclosures regarding Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release please refer to our Half-year Management Report 2025, chapters Glossary of terms, Key ratio reconciliations and EPRA performance; accessible at http://cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en .



Unaudited documents will be available tonight at the following link: http://www.cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en



Half-year 2025 unaudited financial statements

Half-year 2025 unaudited management report



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn



Disclaimer: This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targets", "may", "aims", "likely", "would", "could", "can have", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.



