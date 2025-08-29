Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") of 772,946 traditional flow through units (the "Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.59 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $456,038.14. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The closing is subject to final acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement.

The Company is targeting to close the second tranche of the Private Placement on or around September 5, 2025. The book is now fully subscribed, and no further subscriptions will be accepted.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid Haywood Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd. and Accilent Capital Management Inc. finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $27,362.29 in cash and 46,377 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of December 30, 2025.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvena Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner, the Company will use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated, and the Company will receive final regulatory approval with respect to the Private Placement. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company may not use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated, the risk that the Company may not receive final regulatory approval with respect to the Private Placement, the risk relating to the tax treatment of Flow-Through Units, the risk relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating uranium prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

