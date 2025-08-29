Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG0) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated July 16, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a 30 day extension to the deadline for filing final documentation for its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Financing") September 29, 2025. A first tranche was closed on August 19, 2025 for a sum of $2,730,477 and this extension pertains to the closing of the second and final tranche. All orders have been received for closing and the Company is now working through the final closing process.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, and newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe/Andrei.

