Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc.: Ostrom Climate Reports Fiscal Q2 2025 Financial Statements and Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. ("Ostrom" or the "Company") (TSXV:COO)(Frankfurt:9EAA), a leading provider of carbon project development and climate solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Q2 2025 revenue totaled $860,202, an increase of 49% from $578,123 in Q2 2024, primarily due to higher sales of Verified Emission Reduction (VER) units, partially offset by a slight decrease in consulting and advisory revenues compared to the prior period.

Gross profit for the quarter was $277,407, a decrease of 25% from $369,000 in Q2 2024, due to higher gross margins on VER unit sales in the comparative period.

The Company reported a quarterly net loss of $683,108, compared to a net loss of $856,934 in the same period last year, driven by efforts to reduce costs through improved efficiencies, a reduction of R&D spend, and elimination of non-essential administrative overheads, partially offset by non-cash stock-based compensation.

Operational and Strategic Developments:

During the quarter, Ostrom advanced development activities for its flagship Climate-Smart Rice Project in the Philippines and continued technical design and feasibility work across a growing carbon project pipeline.

Revenue from the sale of VER units more than doubled year-over-year, as the Company expanded delivery under its Net Zero Solutions and Carbon Intelligence Services business lines, demonstrating strong client demand and improved revenue realization.

The Company has repaid over 20% of its promissory note debt and continues to strengthen its solvency and liquidity position, while also reducing fixed operating costs and increasing internal delivery efficiency.

Management Commentary:

"Ostrom delivered solid progress in Q2 2025 with stronger revenue, disciplined cost management, and continued project advancement," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, Chairman and CEO of Ostrom. "VER sales more than doubled year-over-year, while tighter cost controls and debt repayment improved our financial position. After quarter end, we achieved a key milestone with our flagship Climate-Smart Rice Project being listed on the Verra Registry1 as 'under development.' This underscores our ability to deliver market-ready projects while expanding a pipeline of high-integrity credits. Looking ahead, we recognize there is still significant hard work ahead to strengthen the balance sheet and execute on our project pipeline. With a leaner structure, renewed execution focus, and strong market positioning, we believe 2025-2026 will be transformational years as Ostrom moves from restructuring into growth."

Results of Annual General Meeting

Ostrom is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on August 22, 2025.

At the AGM, shareholders approved all matters presented for their consideration, including:

Financial Statements - The audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024, together with the auditors' report thereon, were received.

Board of Directors - The number of directors was fixed at four (4) and the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next AGM or until their successors are duly elected or appointed: Navdeep Dhaliwal Robert Christopher Morris Tar Deol Colin Haddock

Auditor Appointment - Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Stock Option Plan - Shareholders ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors reappointed the following officers of the Company:

Navdeep Dhaliwal, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Trevor Scott, Chief Financial Officer

About Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc.

Ostrom is one of North America's leading providers of carbon project development and management services, climate solutions, and carbon credit marketing. Over the past 12 years, Ostrom has validated and verified forest carbon projects globally for voluntary and regulated markets, having developed 16 million acres of forest land for conservation and monetized over 10 million carbon credits. Based out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, the Ostrom team has a global reach, has worked with over 200 organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, managed projects in partnership with indigenous stakeholders and has extensive on-ground experience in emerging markets.

Ostrom is focused on developing high-quality carbon projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities and biodiversity. Ostrom is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COO) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9EAA).

Please visit us at www.ostromclimate.com.

