Revenue for Q3 2025 was $1.5M compared to prior year Q3 revenue of $662K

Revenue for the nine months ended was $3.9M compared to $4.2M for the same period in 2024

Continued cost control and reduction in operating expense through ongoing staffing and discretionary expense optimization

Independent director Steve Kazas exercises options bolstering working capital

Recently awarded contract valued at ~$2M scheduled for September 2025 in the town of Milton, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) ("urban" or the "Company"), a leading stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group, specializing in large scale new residential housing developments, announces its financial results for three and nine months ended June 30, 2025. All financial information is provided in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2025, are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gary Alves stated, "Urban continues to execute on its core business, while increasing its focus on diversification and vertical integration. While the current market conditions are challenging for the home construction industry as a whole, for those who are nimble and innovative, there are opportunities. We at Urban remain committed to our core values of quality, trust and customer focus, while at the same time embracing the change."

Management Commentary on the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

The Company recorded a net loss of $527,955 ($0.01 per share) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to net loss of $910,034 ($0.01 per share) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net loss is mostly the result of the one-time, first year go public expense in the June 30, 2024 quarter.

Revenues for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, increased to $1.5M as compared to revenue of $662K for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. The cost of sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was $1.3M compared to $1M for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.

About Urban Infrastructure Group

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

