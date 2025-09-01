Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract

GURIT ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT TO SUBSEA SECTOR



01.09.2025





Zurich, September 1, 2025 Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) has secured a multi-year contract supplying Corecell structural foam core to the subsea industry. This enables Gurit to further expand its operations in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically Australia, where Gurit will open a new facility to support this new contract. The company will take the opportunity to relocate its current distribution facility to the new site, expected to be near Brisbane, Queensland. This agreement is projected to generate a low to mid double-digit million CHF in sales within five years. Corecell is a market-leading, high performing structural core material based on styrene acrylonitrile resin (SAN), originally developed by Gurit in the 1980s and undergoing numerous improvements since then. It remains unmatched in the marketplace, with a long history of success in extremely high performance and demanding applications.



"Gurit is a proven supplier of composite materials with outstanding performance to boundary-pushing applications. This major contract marks a significant step in Gurit's ongoing strategic realignment, accelerating our transformation into a dynamic, multi-market company. This long-term partnership demonstrates our commitment to diversification beyond traditional markets, leveraging our expertise in advanced composites solutions to capture new opportunities across multiple industries," says Lance Hill, General Manager Marine & Industrial, Gurit. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

www.gurit.com

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.



