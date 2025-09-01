Gurit Holding AG
Zurich, September 1, 2025
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) has secured a multi-year contract supplying Corecell structural foam core to the subsea industry. This enables Gurit to further expand its operations in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically Australia, where Gurit will open a new facility to support this new contract. The company will take the opportunity to relocate its current distribution facility to the new site, expected to be near Brisbane, Queensland. This agreement is projected to generate a low to mid double-digit million CHF in sales within five years.
Corecell is a market-leading, high performing structural core material based on styrene acrylonitrile resin (SAN), originally developed by Gurit in the 1980s and undergoing numerous improvements since then. It remains unmatched in the marketplace, with a long history of success in extremely high performance and demanding applications.
