Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Completes Redemption of Remaining $322 Million 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

Carnival Corporation & plc Completes Redemption of Remaining $322 Million 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced that Carnival Corporation (the "Company") has completed the redemption of the remaining outstanding principal amount (approximately $322 million) of its 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027.

This proactive move reflects the Company's continued momentum in strengthening its balance sheet and optimizing its capital structure.

"The redemption is another confident step in our journey to rebuild our investment-grade balance sheet and reduce our interest expense," said David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.

