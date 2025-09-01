Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Completes Redemption of Remaining $322 Million 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

Carnival Corporation & plc Completes Redemption of Remaining $322 Million 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced that Carnival Corporation (the "Company") has completed the redemption of the remaining outstanding principal amount (approximately $322 million) of its 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2027.

This proactive move reflects the Company's continued momentum in strengthening its balance sheet and optimizing its capital structure.

"The redemption is another confident step in our journey to rebuild our investment-grade balance sheet and reduce our interest expense," said David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, the Company's efforts to strengthen its balance sheet, return to investment grade ratings and reduce interest expense. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect our results include, among others, those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained by visiting the Investor Relations page of our website at www.carnivalcorp.com/investors/ or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Carnival Corporation & plc Media Contact: Jody Venturoni, Carnival Corporation, jventuroni@carnival.com, (469) 797-6380, or Carnival Corporation & plc Investor Relations Contact: Beth Roberts, Carnival Corporation, eroberts@carnival.com, (305) 406-4832


© 2025 PR Newswire
