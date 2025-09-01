Anzeige
Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 Reserves Rights To Appeal, Following Swedish Court's Bankruptcy Ruling

Stockholm, Sweden, 1st September, Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) ("CYBER1" or the "Company") announces that it reserves right to appeal against the Swedish court's decision to accept a bankruptcy application, initiated by Vero Holdings.

The Company has until the 22nd of September, 2025 to appeal and will engage with it's counsel to assess all available options.

CYBER1's underlying business operations to continue commercial trading as normal, whilst the parent company engages with the process in Sweden.

The Company also awaits a ruling in the Netherlands related to this matter and will factor this into it's approach.

A spokesman from the Company commented:
"CYBER1's Directors are actively pursuing all options available to them and remain committed to protecting the interests of the Company and its stakeholders."

For further information, please contact:

Public Relations:
pr@cyber1.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/investor-relations/results-reports/

This information is information that Cyber Security 1 is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-01 12:25 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
