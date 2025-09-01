KB Components AB: Magnus Andersson new CEO of KB Components

As of today, September 1, Magnus Andersson has been appointed new CEO of KB Components, replacing Stefan Andersson, who has been appointed by the board as the new chairman of the board. Erling Levin is stepping down as chairman but will remain as member of the board.

Magnus, who until now has served as Deputy CEO of KB Components, has extensive experience in managing large, global industrial groups, including a long career within the Trelleborg Group, where he most recently served as head of the Seals & Profiles division.

"After nearly 17 years as Chairman and/or CEO of KB Components (the last 9 years as CEO), I have decided to leave my operational role at KB to focus instead on the more long-term and strategic work in the role of Chairman. It is with mixed feelings that I leave the CEO role in a fantastic company with fantastic employees all over the world, but at the same time it feels incredibly positive to be able to hand it over in very good shape to a highly competent management team, where Magnus now will step forward and take ultimate responsibility," says outgoing CEO Stefan Andersson.

Magnus Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 816 18 13

Stefan Andersson, Chairman of the Board +46 (0) 70 249 97 60

About KB Components

KB Components supplies products for light vehicles, heavy vehicles, medical, industrial, furniture, lightning and industrial windows. We specialize in providing high-quality polymer components across all areas, as supported by the corresponding certifications we hold. We proudly supply some of the world's leading OEMs with innovative plastic and composite solutions, including polymer components, in all business areas. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

