Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: A41BEB | ISIN: DK0063855168 | Ticker-Symbol: R902
Tradegate
01.09.25 | 13:20
32,645 Euro
+1,05 % +0,340
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
01.09.2025 10:00 Uhr
Eastnine AB: Eastnine expands and prolongs the lease agreement with anchor tenant ROCKWOOL GBS

Eastnine has extended and prolonged an existing lease agreement with ROCKWOOL GBS in the Nowy Rynek D property in Poznan. The agreement covers approximately 9,700 sq.m. and runs until 2033.

The agreement entails an expansion of ROCKWOOL GBS's existing areas by 2,800 sq.m. The existing agreement matured in June 2026, and the new agreement will enter into force gradually from the summer of 2025 to the beginning of 2026 with an end date in June 2033. As the Nowy Rynek D property already had a 100 per cent economic occupancy rate, the letting has been made possible by, among other things, relocating tenants in Nowy Rynek D and E.

"We are very pleased that ROCKWOOL GBS has chosen to prolong and expand its agreement with Eastnine and look forward to delivering a continued good customer experience with welcoming premises in Poznan's absolute best office location", says Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO of Eastnine.


"The next chapter of our journey unfolds in Nowy Rynek, where we expand our presence in a modern, functional, and well-designed workspace. This important step for ROCKWOOL GBS supports our growth, enables even better collaboration across our teams, and offers a convenient location that ensures a comfortable and inspiring environment for our employees", says Ewelina Plocieniczak, Head of ROCKWOOL GBS.

Eastnine AB (publ)

For more information contact:

Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO, +46 8 505 97 700

Britt-Marie Nyman, CFO and Deputy CEO, +46 70 224 29 35

Visit www.eastnine.com

Eastnine AB (publ) is a Swedish real estate company listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap, sector Real Estate. Eastnine's business concept is to be the leading long-term provider of modern and sustainable office premises in prime locations at selected markets in Poland and the Baltics.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
