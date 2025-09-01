Eastnine AB: Eastnine expands and prolongs the lease agreement with anchor tenant ROCKWOOL GBS

Eastnine has extended and prolonged an existing lease agreement with ROCKWOOL GBS in the Nowy Rynek D property in Poznan. The agreement covers approximately 9,700 sq.m. and runs until 2033.

The agreement entails an expansion of ROCKWOOL GBS's existing areas by 2,800 sq.m. The existing agreement matured in June 2026, and the new agreement will enter into force gradually from the summer of 2025 to the beginning of 2026 with an end date in June 2033. As the Nowy Rynek D property already had a 100 per cent economic occupancy rate, the letting has been made possible by, among other things, relocating tenants in Nowy Rynek D and E.

"We are very pleased that ROCKWOOL GBS has chosen to prolong and expand its agreement with Eastnine and look forward to delivering a continued good customer experience with welcoming premises in Poznan's absolute best office location", says Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO of Eastnine.



"The next chapter of our journey unfolds in Nowy Rynek, where we expand our presence in a modern, functional, and well-designed workspace. This important step for ROCKWOOL GBS supports our growth, enables even better collaboration across our teams, and offers a convenient location that ensures a comfortable and inspiring environment for our employees", says Ewelina Plocieniczak, Head of ROCKWOOL GBS.

