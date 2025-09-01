Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
WKN: A0HFVY | ISIN: SE0001515552 | Ticker-Symbol: I1M
Tradegate
29.08.25 | 15:54
21,460 Euro
+0,94 % +0,200
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires torque management specialist Crane Electronics

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the British company Crane Group Holdings Ltd., www.crane-electronics.com with annual sales of approximately GBP 8 million (SEK 105 million).

Crane Electronics develops, manufactures and sells torque management and control solutions. Its product range includes intelligent digital torque wrenches, rotary and static torque transducers, data collectors, and torque testers, complemented by aftermarket and calibration services. Customers include distributors and OEMs operating in general industry, aerospace, automotive and defence sectors.

Crane Electronics was founded in 1971, has 72 employees and is located in Hinckley, UK, with subsidiaries in the US and in Germany. The company has strong expertise in its niche and a proven track record of sustainable, profitable growth.

The closing took place on 29 August and Crane Electronics will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Technology & Systems Solutions. The acquisition is Indutrade's eighth in 2025 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:
Bo Annvik, President and CEO
Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade
Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 200 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.5 billion in 2024, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
