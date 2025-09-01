For H126, Altron has seen the benefit of a diversified portfolio in a challenging market environment. The IT Services business has suffered from constrained IT budgets and price pressure, with an operating loss expected for Altron Digital Business (ADB). The Platforms business conversely saw double-digit revenue growth and strong growth in EBITDA, and a change in depreciation policy in Netstar further boosted operating profit. We have revised our forecasts to reflect a weaker outlook for ADB, a better performance for Altron Fintech and Altron Security, and a longer depreciation period for Netstar devices, driving upgrades to continuing HEPS of 10.3% in FY26 and 9.5% in FY27.

