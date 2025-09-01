Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809
Tradegate
01.09.25 | 15:31
156,30 Euro
-1,57 % -2,50
PR Newswire
Posten Bring appoints Sopra Steria as strategic IT partner

  • Thanks to Sopra Steria's next-generation IT platforms, Posten Bring's employees will benefit from the development of a modern and flexible Digital Workplace solution, the adoption of Sopra Steria's scalable Cloud platform (hosted in Norwegian data centres), and the modernisation of Posten Bring's Identity Governance and Administration solution.
  • This appointment is a strong testament to Sopra Steria's ability to serve public services across Europe.

PARIS, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been appointed as one of Posten Bring's strategic IT partners. Thanks to this collaboration, the employees of Posten Bring, the leading logistics group in the Nordics, will benefit from a simpler and more efficient workday, powered by Sopra Steria's next-generation IT platforms.

Sopra Steria Logo

Posten Bring ensures safe and efficient delivery of mail, parcels and freight to individuals, businesses, and public organisations across the Nordic region - every single day.

Following a comprehensive international tender process, Posten Bring has selected Sopra Steria as its strategic provider of solutions for digital workplace, private cloud and identity and access management. Sopra Steria will also support the group in both ongoing and future digitalisation and innovation initiatives.

Ambitious collaboration

The public tender was won in competition with several strong global players. The agreement between Posten Bring and Sopra Steria runs for four years, with an option for an additional three.

Arne Erik Berntzen, CTO at Posten Bring, commented: "We have already built a solid foundation for innovation and technological development, and we aim to strengthen this even further. To achieve our ambitions, we need strong and forward-thinking partners. Sopra Steria will be a key strategic partner in a shared Nordic delivery"

Solutions for the future

Sopra Steria will contribute to the modernisation and optimisation of Posten Bring's IT platform - making the group's digital tools more secure, efficient and user-friendly. The scope includes:

  • A modern and flexible Digital Workplace solution:
    The digital workplace gives employees secure, flexible access to applications, data and services - regardless of device or location. The solution combines device management, virtual desktops, application delivery and security, tailored to a hybrid workday and supporting seamless collaboration across teams and platforms.

  • Private Cloud hosted in Norwegian data centres:
    Posten Bring will adopt Sopra Steria's scalable cloud platform, supporting both legacy and modern applications. The solution […]

Click here to read more

Posten Bring appoints Sopra Steria as strategic IT partner

Contact:

Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/5485371/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/posten-bring-appoints-sopra-steria-as-strategic-it-partner-302543083.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
