Return to growth in the aeronautics sector

Continued improvement in France, with revenue stable over the quarter

Delay in the ramp-up of a major defence programme in the UK

Full-year targets maintained, confirmation positive organic revenue growth expected in Q4

Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) generated consolidated revenue of €1,315.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, down 3.0% in terms of total growth and down 2.9% on an organic basis, after adjustment to exclude the impact of currency fluctuations (-€6.8 million) and a scope effect of +€4.7 million relating to the acquisition of Aurexia.

Comments on Q3 2025 business activity

In France (44% of the Group total) revenue stabilised at €574.9 million (down 0.1% organically with respect to Q3 2024). Following a very slow start to the year, trends continued to improve in the aeronautics sector, which returned to positive growth, and in the defence sector. The public sector, where the revenue contraction remained stable with respect to H1, also showed signs of improvement. This sector should not be significantly affected by the political context in the last months of the financial year. The reporting unit is expected to return to positive growth in Q4.

In the United Kingdom (16% of the Group total) revenue stood at €211.5 million, representing negative organic growth of 9.5%. The SSCL and NHS SBS platforms posted a slight decline in average revenue, while the NS&I contract showed significant growth. However, the quarter's performance was affected by the delay in the ramp-up of a major defence programme. The programme has now been launched and is expected to translate into growth starting in 2026. The Group confirms the reporting unit's rebound in growth in Q4.

The Europe reporting unit (34% of the Group total) generated revenue of €452.1 million, representing negative organic growth of 3.4%, close to the level recorded in Q1 and Q2. The SFT programme1 had a negative 1.3-point impact on growth (-0.6 points in Q2 and +0.1 points in Q1). With regard to specific countries within the reporting unit, Italy, Spain and Switzerland saw revenue growth. In Scandinavia and Germany, revenue contracted slightly, while in Benelux the contraction was slightly more pronounced.

The Solutions reporting unit (6% of the Group total) posted revenue of €77.4 million, representing a slight organic decline of 0.4%. Human Resources Solutions posted slightly positive growth, as did Specialised Finance Solutions. Property Management Solutions posted slightly negative growth.

Search for a new Chief Executive Officer

The search for a new Chief Executive Officer has been launched by the Board of Directors and its Nomination, Governance, Ethics Corporate Responsibility Committee. The committee held a meeting on 28 October and reported to the Board of Directors on the same day. The Group is supported by a specialised firm in its search which is currently underway and focusing on an external recruitment. Since 8 October, the transition is being overseen by a small team (Xavier Pecquet, CEO; Dominique Lapère, Chief Operating Officer; and Louis-Maxime Nègre, Head of Human Resources).

Workforce

The Group's net headcount2stood at 50,768 employees at 30 September 2025, up 0.9% compared with the previous quarter (50,304 employees at 30 June 2025 and 51,555 employees at 30 September 2024).

At the same date, 8,129 staff were employed at international service centres (up 3.7% from 30 June 2025).

The workforce attrition rate3 was 15.3% (vs 14.4% at 30 September 2024).

Change in scope

On 24 September 2025, Sopra Steria announced that it was in exclusive negotiations with a view to acquiring Neocase to bolster its Human Resources Solutions business. This acquisition will enable the Group to offer an end-to-end range of human resource services (HR Service Delivery), with an optimal employee experience.

The proposed acquisition is subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies as well as customary regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As a reminder, Aurexia a management consulting firm specialising in financial services has been consolidated since 1 May 2025.

Reminder of financial targets for 2025

Organic revenue growth of between -2.5% and +0.5%

of between -2.5% and +0.5% Operating margin on business activity of between 9.3% and 9.8%

of between 9.3% and 9.8% Free cash flow of between 5% and 7% of revenue

Glossary

Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior year, expressed on the basis of the scope and exchange rates for the current year.

- Organic revenue growth: Increase in revenue between the period under review and restated revenue for the same period in the prior financial year.

- EBITDA: This measure, as defined in the Universal Registration Document, is equal to consolidated operating profit on business activity after adding back depreciation, amortisation and provisions included in operating profit on business activity.

- Free cash flow: Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operations; less investments (net of disposals) in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets; less lease payments; less net interest paid; and less additional contributions to address any deficits in defined-benefit pension plans.

- Operating profit on business activity: This measure, as defined in the Universal Registration Document, is equal to profit from recurring operations adjusted to exclude the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares and charges to amortisation of allocated intangible assets.

- Profit from recurring operations: This measure is equal to operating profit before other operating income and expenses, which includes any particularly significant items of operating income and expense that are unusual, abnormal, infrequent or not foreseeable, presented separately in order to give a clearer picture of performance based on ordinary activities.

- Basic recurring earnings per share: This measure is equal to basic earnings per share before other operating income and expenses net of tax.

- Return on capital employed (RoCE): (Profit from recurring operations before tax Profit from equity-accounted companies) (Equity Net financial debt)

- Downtime: Number of days between two contracts (excluding training, sick leave, other leave and pre-sales) divided by the total number of business days.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of €5.8 billion.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Sopra Steria: Impact on revenue of changes in scope and exchange rates 9M 2025 €m 9M 2025 9M 2024 Growth Revenue 4,159.5 4,306.3 -3.4% Changes in exchange rates -2.8 Revenue at constant exchange rates 4,159.5 4,303.5 -3.3% Changes in scope 8.0 Revenue at constant exchange rates, scope and accounting standards 4,159.5 4,311.5 -3.5%

Sopra Steria: Changes in exchange rates 9M 2025 For €1 % Avg. rate

9M 2025 Avg. rate

9M 2024 Change Pound sterling 0.8506 0.8514 +0.1% Norwegian krone 11.7076 11.5854 -1.0% Swedish krona 11.1045 11.4120 +2.8% Danish krone 7.4617 7.4589 -0.0% Swiss franc 0.9393 0.9581 +2.0%

Sopra Steria: Revenue by reporting unit Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 restated* Q3 2024 reported Organic growth Total

growth France 574.9 575.1 571.2 -0.1% +0.6% United Kingdom 211.5 233.7 240.2 -9.5% -12.0% Europe 452.1 468.2 467.7 -3.4% -3.3% Solutions 77.4 77.7 77.8 -0.4% -0.5% Sopra Steria Group 1,315.8 1,354.8 1,356.9 -2.9% -3.0% * Revenue at 2025 scope and exchange rates

Sopra Steria: Revenue by reporting unit 9M 2025 9M 2025 9M 2024 restated* 9M 2024 reported Organic growth Total

growth France 1,782.7 1,829.1 1,822.5 -2.5% -2.2% United Kingdom 667.7 728.1 727.5 -8.3% -8.2% Europe 1,467.3 1,516.3 1,518.2 -3.2% -3.4% Solutions 241.8 238.0 238.1 +1.6% +1.6% Sopra Steria Group 4,159.5 4,311.5 4,306.3 -3.5% -3.4% * Revenue at 2025 scope and exchange rates

Sopra Steria: Workforce breakdown 30/09/2025 30/09/2025 30/09/2024 France 19,746 20,184 United Kingdom 6,916 7,199 Europe 15,729 16,062 Rest of the World 248 239 X-Shore 8,129 7,871 Total (continuing operations) 50,768 51,555 Workforce excluding interns, in accordance with the CSRD

1 Programme for Sparda banks: operation of system scheduled to end in 2026 following migration, as announced on 23 February 2023.

2 Workforce excluding interns, in accordance with the requirements of the CSRD.

3 Attrition rate including top performers who left less than six months after they were recruited, in accordance with the requirements of the CSRD.

