Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:05
Dow Jones News
01.09.2025 16:33 Uhr
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Total Voting Rights 
01-Sep-2025 / 15:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                              Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
1 September 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") 
 
  
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
  
 
1 September 2025: As at 31 August 2025, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 673,268,539 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 in issue, 
each with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury. 
 
The above figure of 673,268,539 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1. 
 
  
 
Enquiries 
 
  
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC       
 
Clare Gilligan 
 
Company Secretary     +44 (0) 2034028385  
 
  
 
  
 
ENDS 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private 
banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 76 stores in the UK, telephone banking 
from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to 
www.fscs.org.uk. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro 
Bank using the full name. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  400501 
EQS News ID:  2191526 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

