Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia forms strategic alliance with Dedalus to integrate AI into pathology diagnostic workflows

Aiforia, a trusted provider of deep learning AI solutions for digital pathology, and Dedalus Group, the European leader in healthcare and diagnostic software solutions, today announced a strategic alliance to bring advanced artificial intelligence capabilities directly into the pathologists' workflows. This collaboration is designed to enhance diagnostic precision and speed, shortening turnaround times and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

The rising global demand for pathology services, driven by increasing cancer incidence and a shortage of qualified pathologists, is compelling laboratories to adopt technologies that improve efficiency, ensure diagnostic precision, and reduce turnaround times. Through this partnership, Aiforia's advanced AI solutions will be integrated within the Dedalus' InVitro Anatomic Pathology Information System, making AI results seamlessly available to pathologists. This approach is essential for developing robust, efficient, and transformative solutions that elevate current practices.

"Aiforia's long-standing goal has been to leverage AI to enhance the precision and efficiency of pathology diagnostics," said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia. "By integrating our AI solutions into the Dedalus' Information System, we are offering pathology laboratories a seamless user experience to incorporate AI-driven insights into their existing workflows. This integration streamlines pathologists' diagnostic work and reporting, making AI an indispensable everyday tool without causing any disruption."

"Integrating AI natively into the AIS transforms the diagnostic workflow by combining advanced automation with the pathologist's core environment. This synergy enhances efficiency, improves accuracy, and accelerates decision-making-ultimately driving better outcomes for both laboratories and patients," said Pietro Macrì, Portfolio & Engineering Italy and IVD Global Leader at Dedalus.

