Aiforia Technologies Oyj
Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia forms strategic alliance with Dedalus to integrate AI into pathology diagnostic workflows

Aiforia forms strategic alliance with Dedalus to integrate AI into pathology diagnostic workflows

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, September 1, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Aiforia, a trusted provider of deep learning AI solutions for digital pathology, and Dedalus Group, the European leader in healthcare and diagnostic software solutions, today announced a strategic alliance to bring advanced artificial intelligence capabilities directly into the pathologists' workflows. This collaboration is designed to enhance diagnostic precision and speed, shortening turnaround times and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

The rising global demand for pathology services, driven by increasing cancer incidence and a shortage of qualified pathologists, is compelling laboratories to adopt technologies that improve efficiency, ensure diagnostic precision, and reduce turnaround times. Through this partnership, Aiforia's advanced AI solutions will be integrated within the Dedalus' InVitro Anatomic Pathology Information System, making AI results seamlessly available to pathologists. This approach is essential for developing robust, efficient, and transformative solutions that elevate current practices.

"Aiforia's long-standing goal has been to leverage AI to enhance the precision and efficiency of pathology diagnostics," said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia. "By integrating our AI solutions into the Dedalus' Information System, we are offering pathology laboratories a seamless user experience to incorporate AI-driven insights into their existing workflows. This integration streamlines pathologists' diagnostic work and reporting, making AI an indispensable everyday tool without causing any disruption."

"Integrating AI natively into the AIS transforms the diagnostic workflow by combining advanced automation with the pathologist's core environment. This synergy enhances efficiency, improves accuracy, and accelerates decision-making-ultimately driving better outcomes for both laboratories and patients," said Pietro Macrì, Portfolio & Engineering Italy and IVD Global Leader at Dedalus.

Further inquiries
Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc
tel. +33 61 041 6686
https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser
UB Corporate Finance Ltd
ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, enabling remarkable medical discoveries now and in the future. With thousands of AI models already developed on the Aiforia platform for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is already significantly impacting pathology and healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company operating internationally with thousands of platform users across the globe. The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and local representatives across Europe and North America. The diverse team at Aiforia includes experienced pathologists, medical scientists, AI and software developers, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are working to transform pathology with AI, enabling better care for each patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com

About Dedalus

Dedalus Group is the leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe, supporting globally the digital transformation of 7,500 Healthcare Organizations and 5,700 Labs and Diagnostic centres worldwide, processing its solutions for more than 540 million of population worldwide. Dedalus offer supports the whole continuum of care, in every step and phase, offering open standards-based solutions serving each actor of the Healthcare Ecosystem to provide better care in a healthier planet. Life Flows through our software.

Find out more at www.dedalus.com

