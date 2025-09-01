Turnover of Apranga Group in August 2025

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 37.7 million in August and increased by 21.2% compared to August 2024. It was a record-breaking and the highest monthly turnover in the group's history.

The high turnover growth was driven by an attractive autumn season collection and favourable weather conditions.

In January-August 2025, the retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group totaled EUR 234.6 million and increased 5.2% year-on-year.

In January-August 2025, compared to the corresponding period of 2024, the Apranga Group network turnover increased by 7.4% in Lithuania, increased by 4.4 % in Latvia, and decreased by -1.8% in Estonia.

Currently, the Apranga Group operates the chain of 168 stores (102 in Lithuania, 42 in Latvia, and 24 in Estonia) with a total area of 91.9 thousand sq. m., or by 0.7% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

"Apranga" Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801