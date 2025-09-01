Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/08/2025
FR0014000MR3
10 000
64.4625
XPAR
TOTAL
10 000
64.4625
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250901270439/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE