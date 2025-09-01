Appointment of Laurent Dechaux as Chief Executive Officer

VERIMATRIX(Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), a leading provider of security solutions for a safer connected world, announces the appointment, with immediate effect, of Laurent Dechaux as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Amedeo D'Angelo. Amedeo D'Angelo remains Chairman of the Board of Directors of VERIMATRIX.

"We are delighted to welcome Laurent Dechaux as Chief Executive Officer. With over 30 years of experience in the B2B software industry, Laurent has a strong understanding of customer expectations and market requirements. I am convinced that his professional background will enable him to build a strategy tailored to our challenges and ambitions. His energy and inclusive spirit are assets that will contribute to the company's success," said Amedeo D'Angelo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of VERIMATRIX.

Laurent DECHAUX has held several senior management positions in major international companies. He was CEO of Enablon, a global leader in risk management, compliance and sustainability solutions, where he oversaw the company's transformation while maintaining sustained growth. Previously, he also headed Sage France and Southern Europe and held senior positions at Oracle in Europe.

Throughout his career, Laurent has demonstrated his commitment to combining performance and customer satisfaction, while mobilizing his teams around ambitious and sustainable transformation projects.

"I am very proud and excited to join VERIMATRIX, a well-known international leader in content protection. My ambition is to work with all the teams to build a dynamic of success and growth that benefits our customers, our employees and our entire ecosystem," said Laurent Dechaux, Chief Executive Officer of VERIMATRIX.

With this appointment, VERIMATRIX is relying on a leader renowned for his expertise, customer focus and ability to unite teams around a vision of growth and innovation.

Next event: Publication of Q3 revenue: October 22, 2025 (after market close)

About VERIMATRIX

VERIMATRIX (Euronext Paris: VMX) is contributing to making the connected world safer through its user-friendly security solutions. The Group protects content, applications and smart objects by providing intuitive, unconstrained and fully user-oriented security. The leading players in the market trust VERIMATRIX to protect their content, including premium films, sports streaming, sensitive financial and medical data, and the mobile applications essential to their business. VERIMATRIX ensures a relationship of trust that its customers count on to deliver quality content and service to millions of consumers worldwide. VERIMATRIX supports its partners, bringing them faster access to the market and helping them to develop their business, safeguard their revenue and win new customers. Find out more at www.verimatrix.com.

Contacts:

Investor:

Jean-François Labadie

Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

Sébastien Berret

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

sebastien.berret@seitosei-actifin.com

Média:

USA

Matthew Zintel,

Public Relations

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

EUROPE

Michael Scholze

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com