Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
01-Sep-2025 / 17:39 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
 
  
 
Date: 1 September 2025 
 
  
 
Name of applicant:                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Name of scheme:                                    Conversion of 'C' shares to 'A' 
                                           shares 
 
 
Period of return:                    From:            1 March   To:   31 August 
                                           2025        2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        8,731 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  1,000,000 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
                                             
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 
LR3.5.7G):                                      168,576 
 
                                             
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      840,155 
Name of contact:          Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
 
Telephone number of contact:    020 8996 2073

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 1 September 2025 

Name of applicant:                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Name of scheme:                                    Savings Related Share Option 
                                           Scheme 
 
 
Period of return:                    From:            1 March   To:   31 August 
                                           2025        2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        1,071,635 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  0 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    0 
LR3.5.7G): 
 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      1,071,635 
Name of contact:          Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
 
Telephone number of contact:    020 8996 2073

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 1 September 2025 

Name of applicant:                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Name of scheme:                                    Executive Share Option Scheme 
 
Period of return:                    From:            1 March   To:   31 August 
                                           2025        2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        721,855 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  0 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    0 
LR3.5.7G): 
 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      721,855 
Name of contact:          Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary 
 
Telephone number of contact:    020 8996 2073

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  400508 
EQS News ID:  2191606 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2025 12:39 ET (16:39 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
