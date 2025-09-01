DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 01-Sep-2025 / 17:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Block Listing Six Monthly Return Date: 1 September 2025 Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Conversion of 'C' shares to 'A' shares Period of return: From: 1 March To: 31 August 2025 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 8,731 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 1,000,000 the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 168,576 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 840,155 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 1 September 2025

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Savings Related Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 March To: 31 August 2025 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,071,635 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 0 LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,071,635 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 1 September 2025

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Executive Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 March To: 31 August 2025 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 721,855 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 0 LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 721,855 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

