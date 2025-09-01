Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304 | Ticker-Symbol: 606
München
02.09.25 | 09:09
0,013 Euro
-13,10 % -0,002
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0130,01611:51
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 23:06 Uhr
335 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Disclosure of large shareholdings and mandatory notification of trade

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an internal reorganization in connection with the contemplated merger between Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH"), and AKH HoldCo AS, a subsidiary of Aker ASA, AKHH has today transferred all of its 261,438,859 shares in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company"), representing approximately 43.27 per cent of the Company's share capital, to its wholly owned subsidiary, Aker Horizons Midco AS ("MidCo").

Pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 6-2 (3), MidCo has been granted an exemption by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority from the mandatory offer rules set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act pertaining to this internal transfer of shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation). Please refer to the attached PDMR forms for further details.

Media and Investor contact:
Mats Ektvedt,
mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,
e-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/correction--aker-carbon-capture-asa--disclosure-of-large-shareholdings-and-mandatory-notification-of,c4227934

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/4227934/8f8c9ad68101341a.pdf

ACC - PDMR Attachments

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/correction-aker-carbon-capture-asa-disclosure-of-large-shareholdings-and-mandatory-notification-of-trade-302543259.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.