

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (New Zealand) Region, expanding its global cloud infrastructure footprint. The new region will provide developers, startups, enterprises, and organizations across sectors-including financial services, retail, education, government, and nonprofits-greater flexibility to run applications and serve end users from data centers located within New Zealand.



As part of its long-term commitment to the country, Amazon plans to invest more than NZ$7.5 billion to support the construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of its data centers. The AWS Asia Pacific (New Zealand) Region launches with three Availability Zones, contributing to AWS's global total of 120 Availability Zones across 38 Regions. AWS also announced plans for 10 additional Availability Zones and three new Regions in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.



The New Zealand Region is sovereign-by-design, continuing AWS's foundational approach to secure and compliant cloud infrastructure. Customers will have access to AWS's extensive portfolio of services, including analytics, compute, content delivery, databases, generative AI, machine learning, networking, and storage.



To support growing cloud adoption across Asia Pacific, Amazon is investing in digital skills development through programs like AWS Academy, AWS Educate, and AWS Skill Builder. Under a Memorandum of Understanding with the New Zealand government, AWS has committed to training 100,000 individuals in cloud skills, with over 50,000 already trained. AWS will also hire and develop additional local personnel to operate and support the new region, reinforcing its commitment to New Zealand's digital transformation and economic growth.



