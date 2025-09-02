Tigo EI Residential solution attains national compliance certification for solar inverter operation in Slovakia, delivering reliable solar, backup power, and seamless energy management.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"),a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that the Company's three-phase Tigo EI Residential solution has successfully completed mandatory compliance testing in partnership with Východoslovenská distribucná, a.s. (VSD), a Slovak distribution system operator. This certification confirms the compatibility of the Tigo EI Residential solution with local grid requirements and reinforces the Company's commitment to advancing safe, efficient, and innovative energy solutions in line with Slovak regulatory standards.

The Tigo EI Residential Three-Phase Inverters (TSI-6K3D, TSI-10K3D, TSI-15K3D) demonstrated the ability to safely disconnect from the grid during voltage loss events, effectively preventing unintended power feed-in. The Slovak national standards to which these products are compliant include Act No. 251/2012 on Energy and Decree No. 275/2012 on the quality of electricity distribution. When combined with the Tigo EI Battery, which features intelligent energy management and multiple operating modes, the system provides enhanced flexibility and improved energy visibility while optimizing self-consumption and backup capabilities.

"The Tigo EI Residential solution is more than a storage system, rather it's a complete energy solution that streamlines our work and delivers tangible value, including the smart and simple integration of performance optimization and key safety functions," said Miroslav Urban, CEO at CMS-turnkey. "Installation and commissioning are fast and intuitive thanks to its compact, all-in-one design. The backup system delivers resilience, allowing multiple home loads to remain active even when the grid fails. For PV installers, it's a smart, time-saving solution, while homeowners get a smarter energy system with advanced monitoring and full control via the Tigo app."

In 2024, the Slovak residential solar sector accounted for approximately 43% of solar market growth, with approximately 120 MW of rooftop solar systems deployed across the country. Of those, more than 4 MW were equipped with Tigo MLPE solutions, highlighting the growing adoption of module-level power optimization and advanced system monitoring technologies in the Slovak residential market. This trend underscores a broader shift toward intelligent energy management and reflects the increasing demand for flexible, future-ready PV solutions.

"Installers like CMS-turnkey call for solutions that empower homeowners to take full control of their energy," said Jing Tian, chief growth and revenue officer at Tigo Energy. "The Tigo EI Residential solution is now fully compatible with the Slovak grid, enabling higher self-consumption, increased energy independence, and greater system efficiency. By optimizing how solar energy is produced, stored, and used in the home, we help turn every kilowatt-hour into an asset. At Tigo, we believe that smart energy choices are the foundation of a more resilient and sustainable future."

Available with a full backup system capable of powering multiple home loads simultaneously during a grid outage, the Tigo EI Residential solution stands out as a truly comprehensive energy platform. The performance of the Tigo system was demonstrated during a widespread blackout in June 2025 in the Czech Republic, where the system ensured the continued operation of critical household loads. In addition to seamless integration with the TS4 Flex MLPE platform, the system can be expanded with accessories such as the Tigo GO EV Charger and the GO Junction. These components are designed to enable intelligent energy management across electric mobility and smart heating applications, all of which are controlled through the Energy Intelligence app.

Installers and PV system designers in Slovakia are invited to watch the Czech-language webinar on the Tigo EI Residential Solution, now available on demand. The session covers key technical insights and system design considerations tailored to residential applications in Central Europe. For product inquiries, contact Tigo sales here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and provides products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.

