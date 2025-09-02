Hilbert Group Acquires 100% of Fast-Growing Crypto Banking Platform Nordark

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B) today announced the acquisition of 100% of Nordark (Nordfinex Holding AB), a rapidly growing crypto banking platform, in an equity-only transaction.

The acquisition marks a major milestone in Hilbert's ambition to establish itself as Europe's leading full-stack digital finance platform.

The deal provides an initial consideration of 2,970,105 Hilbert B shares, subject to a two-year lock-up, with the potential to increase to a maximum of 16,830,596 shares if ambitious growth and profitability targets through 2027 are achieved.

The acquisition of Nordark positions Hilbert Group to unlock substantial new revenue streams by combining its proven asset management and DeFi strategies with Nordark's banking, trading, and lending infrastructure.

With a loan book pipeline of approximately USD 2.5 billion, tier-1 institutional clients already onboarded, and a diversified revenue model spanning banking fees, trading commissions, and loan interest income, Hilbert now has the foundation to scale Nordark into a multi-hundred-million SEK revenue business. By integrating yield-enhancing hedge fund products with Nordark's platform and loan demand, Hilbert is set to create a powerful, recurring, and high-margin revenue engine across the digital finance ecosystem.

The acquisition brings strong synergies across Hilbert's ecosystem:

Asset Management x Banking: Hilbert's yield-enhancing hedge fund strategies complement Nordark's business model.

DeFi Integration: Nordark's infrastructure enhances Hilbert's Syntetika platform, opening various pathways to tokenised banking and settlement.

Operational Efficiency: Integrated settlement between Nordark and Hilbert reduces costs and counterparty and operational risks.

"Crypto banking is heavily underdeveloped globally," said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group AB. "By combining Nordark's banking, trading, and lending capabilities with Hilbert's proven asset management and DeFi expertise, we are creating a powerful, full-stack institutional platform capable of generating massive revenue"

"Joining forces with Hilbert Group is a natural next step for Nordark," said Jonathan Granath, CEO of Nordark. "We set out to build a crypto banking platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. With Hilbert's global reach, asset management expertise, and DeFi innovation, we now have the scale and ecosystem to deliver on that vision for some of the world's most sophisticated institutions.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and board approval and is expected to be completed by 15 of September.

Hilbert Group extends special thanks to Jockum Hultén of Snowball Capital and Web3 angel investor and Hilbert Group board advisor, John Lilic, for their important roles in making this transaction possible.

About Nordark

Nordark, which shares the same Nordic DNA as Hilbert Group, is a crypto banking platform founded in 2023 in Stockholm by Jonathan Granath, Oliver Brandtvig and Philip Granath. Nordark is offering banking, trading, and lending services tailored for digital asset businesses. Its core features include dedicated fiat accounts (USD, EUR, GBP), instant settlement for counterparties, integrated crypto trading with deep liquidity, and secure, overcollateralised crypto-backed loans. Nordark supports leading DeFi protocols, exchanges, brokers, and stablecoin issuers, bridging the gap between traditional banking and digital assets.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-02 08:00 CEST.

