Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTCID: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) wishes to announce assays results from its maiden drill program at the Hector Silver Project in Ontario, Canada.

Located in the historic Larder Lake Mining Division, the Hector Property consists of 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering 2,243 hectares. The 2025 Hector diamond drilling campaign included a total of 516 metres of core drilling in three holes, targeting the historic Teck Block 9 polymetallic-silver zone.

The 2025 drilling comprised a fan of three holes, all of which intersected broad zones of polymetallic zinc plus copper-lead-silver-gold mineralization (Figure 1). Mineralization within all three holes is hosted within pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-galena mineralized intermediate volcanic rock characterised by a broad zone of moderate to intense silica-chlorite-epidote alteration.

The 2025 Hector drilling has defined an emerging northwest tending zone of volcanic-hosted polymetallic base-precious metal mineralization that warrants additional follow up exploration. The mineralized zone is coincident with an inline magnetic gradient anomaly that extends north and south from the drilled area over a strike of 1.2 km. This opens the potential, for further exploration along the magnetic lineament and other volcanic-hosted magnetic anomalies known within the Hector Project.

Drill hole 25HC03 drilled to the south yield 60.4 metres averaging 0.20% zinc (Zn); including 9 metres averaging 1.0% Zn 0.12% copper (Cu), 0.18% lead (Pb), 5 grams-per-tonne (g/t) silver, and 0.37 g/t gold (Au). Significantly, within the interval, at a depth of 32 metres, single 3 m drill sample returned Figure 1: 2.9% Zn, 7.5 g/t Ag and 1.06 g/t Au (Table 1).

Turning the drill 50 degrees northward along a southwest azimuth drill hole 25KC01 intersected a similar zone returning 26 metres averaging 0.10% Zn; including 12 metres averaging 0.14% Zn. Hole 25HC02, drilled west, defines an emerging northwest trending zone of mineralization yielded 4.5 metres grading 0.11% Zn.





Figure 1: Hector Project 2025 Drill Plan (airborne magnetic gradient underlay)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11165/264562_fec2c22964921883_002full.jpg

Table 1: Hector Project 2025 Significant Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Zn (%) Cu (%) Pb (%) Ag (ppm) Au (ppm) 25HC01 (230az/-50) 14.00 40.00 26.00 0.10 - - - - including 28.00 40.00 12.00 0.14 - - - - 25HC02 (275az/-50) 35.00 39.50 4.50 0.11 - - - - 25HC03 (180az/-50) 3.20 63.55 60.35 0.20 - - - - including 32.00 41.00 9.00 1.02 0.12 0.18 5.1 0.37 including 32.00 35.00 3.00 2.86 0.10 0.53 7.5 1.06

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources Inc., stated, "We are pleased with the maiden drill program on the Hector Project. We encountered multiple elements throughout the drilling. We are now formulating plans for work and are optimistic about what might be uncovered with additional work especially at a time with gold at all time highs and silver at 14 year highs."

Situated in a proven mining district with a rich legacy of silver and cobalt production, the Hector Project is positioned as a core strategic asset for Makenita as it continues to advance its exploration portfolio.

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work was performed by ALS. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited Geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of the Company. Drill core samples were analyzed for base metals and silver via four-acid digestion ICP-AES (ME-ICP61); and for gold platinum, and palladium via 30-gram fire assay fusion and ICP-AES (PGM-ICP23. A quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program is in place, with the insertion of standard, blank and duplicate samples into the sample stream to confirm the accuracy of the reported results. The Qualified Person detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person:

Kristopher Raffle, P.Geo., Principal of APEX Geoscience Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Makenita's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the company's property.

NI 43-101 Technical Report

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264562

SOURCE: Makenita Resources Inc.