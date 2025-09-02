EQT Life Sciences Leads USD 44 Million Series B Financing in Cyted Health to Accelerate US Expansion

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce that the EQT Health Economics strategy has invested in Cyted Health, a leading gastrointestinal (GI) molecular diagnostics company. The USD 44 million Series B financing round was led by EQT Life Sciences and co-led by Advent Life Sciences and British Business Bank (formerly British Patient Capital), with continued support from existing investors Morningside and BGF. The financing includes a non-dilutive contribution from a strategic partnership with HCA Healthcare.

The financing will be used to accelerate the commercial expansion of Cyted's diagnostics platform in the US, consolidate existing commercial success across the UK, and expand its portfolio of advanced diagnostic tests. Cyted's existing platform consists of EndoSign®, an FDA 510(k)-cleared device enabling minimally invasive collection of esophageal cells, and advanced biomarker molecular testing for the detection of esophageal conditions.

Cyted's technology has already demonstrated significant success across the UK's National Health Service, completing over 35,000 tests and building a robust portfolio of peer-reviewed publications proving unmatched patient acceptability and real-world clinical impact.

"This Series B financing marks a defining moment for Cyted as we continue to deepen our commitment to detecting esophageal diseases earlier," said Marcel Gehrung, CEO and Co-founder of Cyted Health. "This investment will help us consolidate our leading position in the market by expanding our US presence and adding new life-saving innovations to our advanced diagnostics portfolio."

Bruno Holthof, Partner at EQT Life Sciences, commented: "Cyted is strongly positioned to redefine the standard of care in upper GI diagnostics worldwide. Its minimally invasive diagnostics platform is the standout innovation to capture this significant market opportunity, and we're delighted to add the company to our portfolio."

Founded by leading experts at the University of Cambridge, Cyted is pioneering the development of minimally invasive cell collection coupled with proprietary biomarker discovery to transform the detection of pre-cancerous, cancerous, and inflammatory esophageal conditions.

Cyted's Series B financing round follows the recent expansion of its advisory panel to establish a Clinical Advisory Board. The Board comprises leading clinicians and researchers in gastroenterology and oncology who will provide strategic guidance as Cyted builds its advanced diagnostics portfolio and widens its footprint in the US.

