Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
29.08.25 | 16:58
30,760 Euro
-0,93 % -0,290
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,60030,71017:55
30,60030,72017:57
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 17:48 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT completes sale of shares in Beijer Ref

  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 3.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to previous announcements, Breeze TopCo S.à r.l. (the "Selling Stockholder"), an affiliate of the fund known as EQT IX, is pleased to announce the completion of the placement of 20 million class B shares (the "Shares") in Beijer Ref AB (publ) (STO: BEIJ-B) (the "Company") for aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 3.1 billion via an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placement").

The settlement of the Shares was completed on 29 August 2025. Citigroup Global Markets Limited, DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and Jefferies GmbH acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and Mizuho Bank Europe N.V. as joint bookrunner, for the Placement.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

Important notice

This press release does not constitute (i) an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Beijer Ref AB (publ) or any of its affiliates and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 or (ii) an offer of securities for sale in the United States or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of any of the securities mentioned in this press release in the United States.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-beijer-ref,c4226781

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4226781/3637547.pdf

Press Release, EQT IX, Beijer, 290825

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-beijer-ref-302542156.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.