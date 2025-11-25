Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref completes acquisition of Airwave

Press release

Beijer Ref has completed the transaction of Airwave, a leading HVAC distributor in the Baltic region. In October 2025, Beijer Ref signed a binding agreement to acquire 80 per cent of the shares in Airwave, with an option to acquire the remaining shares. Following unconditional approval from the Estonian competition authority, the transaction has now been completed.

Headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Airwave will continue to operate under its existing brand. The company is included in the Beijer Ref Group's accounts as of 21 November, 2025.

Malmö, November 25, 2025

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

