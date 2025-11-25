Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748 | Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0
Frankfurt
25.11.25 | 08:03
12,800 Euro
-1,84 % -0,240
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJER REF AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJER REF AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,94513,19511:22
13,01013,13011:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref completes acquisition of Airwave

Press release

Beijer Ref has completed the transaction of Airwave, a leading HVAC distributor in the Baltic region. In October 2025, Beijer Ref signed a binding agreement to acquire 80 per cent of the shares in Airwave, with an option to acquire the remaining shares. Following unconditional approval from the Estonian competition authority, the transaction has now been completed.

Headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Airwave will continue to operate under its existing brand. The company is included in the Beijer Ref Group's accounts as of 21 November, 2025.

Malmö, November 25, 2025
Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Contact:

IR
Joel Davidsson
CFO
Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
E-mail: jdn@beijerref.com

Media
Anna Fürst
Global Communications Director
Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.
www.beijerref.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.