Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref acquires HVAC/R wholesaler in New Zealand

Press release

Beijer Ref has signed an agreement to acquire Refspecs, a HVAC/R wholesaler in New Zealand with an annual turnover of approximately SEK 100 million.

Founded in 2010, Refspecs is headquartered in Auckland and operates five branches.

The company will continue to operate under its own brand. The acquisition is expected to have a minor positive impact on Beijer Ref's results.

The parties have signed a binding agreement; however, the transaction needs to be approved by the competition authority in New Zealand as conditions of closing.



Christopher Norbye, CEO Beijer Ref, comments:

"Refspecs is a well-established brand in the region that strengthens our position in the HVAC and refrigeration sector locally. This acquisition is a step in advancing our strategic goal of expanding our market footprint and maximizing synergies. We look forward to further advancing the company's growth and development alongside its experienced management team."

Malmö, December 5, 2025

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Contact:

IR

Joel Davidsson

CFO

Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00

E-mail: jdn@beijerref.com

Media

Anna Fürst

Global Communications Director

Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00

E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

www.beijerref.com