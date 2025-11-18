Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748 | Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0
Tradegate
18.11.25 | 11:14
13,355 Euro
-0,52 % -0,070
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJER REF AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJER REF AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,18013,39011:30
13,23513,34011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref acquires two wholesale HVAC/R distributors in North America

Press release

Beijer Ref has acquired Key Refrigeration Supply and Dennis Supply Company, both HVAC/R distributors based in the United States. The companies have a combined annual turnover of approximately SEK 800 million.

Key Refrigeration Supply, founded in 1999 and headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri, operates six branches in Kansas and Missouri. This acquisition will strengthen Beijer Ref's position in existing markets.

Dennis Supply Company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa. By operating 13 branches across Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming, the acquisition supports Beijer Ref's expansion into adjacent states.

Both companies bring extensive industry experience and strong teams committed to operational excellence and long-term customer relationships. The companies will continue to operate under their respective brands.

The acquisitions are expected to have a minor positive impact on Beijer Ref's results.

Christopher Norbye, CEO Beijer Ref, comments:
"These acquisitions support and strengthen our regional presence by building on the strong foundation we have already established. We look forward to continuing these companies' growth journeys in partnership with their existing management teams."

Malmö, November 18, 2025
Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Contact:
IR
Joel Davidsson
CFO
Telephone: 040-35 89 00
E-mail: jdn@beijerref.com

Media
Anna Fürst
Global Communications Director
Telephone: 040-35 89 00
E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

www.beijerref.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.