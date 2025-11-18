Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref acquires two wholesale HVAC/R distributors in North America

Press release

Beijer Ref has acquired Key Refrigeration Supply and Dennis Supply Company, both HVAC/R distributors based in the United States. The companies have a combined annual turnover of approximately SEK 800 million.

Key Refrigeration Supply, founded in 1999 and headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri, operates six branches in Kansas and Missouri. This acquisition will strengthen Beijer Ref's position in existing markets.

Dennis Supply Company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa. By operating 13 branches across Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming, the acquisition supports Beijer Ref's expansion into adjacent states.

Both companies bring extensive industry experience and strong teams committed to operational excellence and long-term customer relationships. The companies will continue to operate under their respective brands.

The acquisitions are expected to have a minor positive impact on Beijer Ref's results.

Christopher Norbye, CEO Beijer Ref, comments:

"These acquisitions support and strengthen our regional presence by building on the strong foundation we have already established. We look forward to continuing these companies' growth journeys in partnership with their existing management teams."

Malmö, November 18, 2025

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

